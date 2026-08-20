Fortnite Cheat Codes and how to use them to collect Sprites

Fortnite Cheat Codes have been introduced to replace the Sprite Chests this season, and this fresh mechanic fits in with the general gaming theme for Override. Once you discover a cheat code emblazoned on a surface, you need to quickly match the arrow directions before the timer expires to collect your rewards – it's not quite the Konami Code, but you know the general idea! To get up to speed, this is how Cheat Codes in Fortnite work.
Fortnite Cheat Codes appear on surfaces in many locations around the island, and make a distinctive chime sound when you are close to them in the same way that Chests do. If you've turned on the Visualize Sound Effects option under Audio settings (which I highly recommend you do if you haven't already) then you'll see a blue glow and four arrow icon appear that will lead you to the Cheat Code. The color of it represents the rarity of the Sprite you'll receive if entered correctly, as follows:
Blue Cheat Code – Rare Sprite
Purple Cheat Code – Epic Sprite
Gold Cheat Code – Legendary Sprite
Note that although Fortnite Cheat Codes can appear in the same location for multiple matches, the rarity is randomized each time – so if you find a Gold Cheat Code then unfortunately you can't keep returning to that location and guarantee a Legendary Sprite every visit.
Once you've found a Fortnite Cheat Code, approach it and follow the ENTER CHEAT prompt to start typing it in using the d-pad or direction controls. Sometimes the camera angle and visual glitches can make it difficult to read the code, so have a quick look at it before interacting so you know what you need to enter. Make a mistake and you'll have to restart, and if the timer runs out before you complete it then the Cheat Code will disappear without awarding you a Sprite, so be careful!
Note: If you have one of the Cheat Master Sprites equipped, you can just mash buttons and the correct code will be entered automatically!
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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