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Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals live: the best console, game and accessory savings I'd grab this October

A prime time for Nintendo savings

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Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con and dock on a wooden desk with Prime Day deals badge

(Image credit: Future)

1. Quick links

2. Best deals

3. Live updates

Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals are in an interesting spot in 2026. For one thing, it's been over a year since the Switch 2 came on the scene, which means the likelihood of seeing discounts on games and accessories is higher than the year before. Last time around, the new console was still a baby, and it didn't yet have the full spread of games and accessories that are available today.

Prime Day officially kicks off tomorrow, early discounts usually give us something to work off in anticipation for the main event. Right now, first-party game offerings are pretty lacking. In fact, they barely exist at all, and titles from Star Fox to Splatoon Raiders are sitting at their full prices at Amazon, with no savings in sight. The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time is at least $10 off its $69.99 MSRP, which is better than nothing, but first-party deals aren't flowing. Instead, you can find the first discounts on third-party titles, like Resident Evil Requiem and Persona 3 Reload, which have returned to their record-low $49.99 and $29.99 prices today.

Regardless of what you're after this Prime Day, I'll be tracking the best console, game, and accessory savings live as the days go on. That way, you can spend less time worrying about finding the best savings, and more time worrying about having limited free time now you'll have more Switch games to play and new accessories to play with them.

Quick links

Curated by
Photo of Hardware Editor Rosalie Newcombe.
Curated by
Rosalie Newcombe

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and I have a long history, and in 2026 I'm back once more to track down the biggest savings. With the Switch 2 now into its second year, there's plenty of game and accessories to go around, and I'll be tracking them all in order to provide you with the best October Prime Day savings this year.

Currently playing: Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave

Best Prime Day Switch deals

Resident Evil Requiem Amazon Exclusive Edition
Save $20
Resident Evil Requiem Amazon Exclusive Edition: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

If you're happy picking up a game-key card, Resident Evil Requiem has dropped to a record-low $49.99 price this Prime Day. Not only are you saving $20 here, but you're also getting a free double-sided poster.

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View Deal
Persona 3 Reload: Launch Edition
Save $30
Persona 3 Reload: Launch Edition: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

If you've got the time to invest in an Atlus RPG, the Persona 3 Reload remake has returned to a record-low $29.99 price this Prime Day. This version also includes the Persona 4 Golden BGM Set if you're after some extra nostalgia.

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View Deal
The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake
Save $10.11
The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake: was $69.99 now $59.88 at Amazon

The Ocarina of Time Remake launches the same month that Black Friday officially kicks off, but you can save $10 now thanks to this early Prime Day deal. Plus, you should get that special foil box art too.

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View Deal
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition
Save $50
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition: was $119.99 now $69.99 at Woot!

It's not as shiny as the Switch 2 40th Anniversary model, and it's missing some of the upgraded features, but Woot has knocked the Pro pad down to just $69.99 today. If you're desperate for a Zelda Pro controller in one form or another, this official gamepad is a nice consolation prize.

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Pokemon Mega Evolutions PowerA Advantage Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2
Save $19
Pokemon Mega Evolutions PowerA Advantage Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch 2: was $69.99 now $50.99 at Amazon

While some Pokemon controllers go down the cute route, this official PowerA pad does the opposite, sporting Pikachu, Mega Lucario, and Mega Mewtwo X on its chassis. The $19 off controller is also decked out with hall effect sticks, remappable back buttons, and a 30-hour battery life.

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View Deal
PDP Afterglow Wave Wireless RGB Gaming Controller for Nintendo Switch 2
Save $15.04
PDP Afterglow Wave Wireless RGB Gaming Controller for Nintendo Switch 2: was $59.99 now $44.95 at Amazon

Turtle Beach's PDP Afterglow wave Switch 2 gamepad is a little over $15 off this Prime Day. The gamepad includes funky RGB lighting, remappable back buttons, and a 20-hour battery for those of you not quite able to make the Switch 2 Pro Controller investment.

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View Deal
Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Grip Charging Case
Save $10
Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Grip Charging Case: was $99.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Belkin is king when it comes to Switch 2 accessories, and its new Charging Grip Case is down to $89.99 this Prime Day. This attaches ergonomic handles and a battery pack to your handheld and is worthwhile if you're fed up with the console's measly battery life.

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View Deal
Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Charging Case Pro
Save $10
Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Charging Case Pro : was $99.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Belkin's Charging Case Pro combines a 10000mAh power bank and a case into one, and its hefty price tag has been taken down a peg this Prime Day. You can now save $10 off the best case I've tested to date, which isn't a lot, but I'm hoping to see it get even cheaper as the days tick on.

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View Deal
HORI Vault Case (Kirby &amp;amp; Waddle Dee) for Nintendo Switch 2
Save $10
HORI Vault Case (Kirby & Waddle Dee) for Nintendo Switch 2: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

If you'd prefer a simpler (yet super cute) alternative, Hori's Kirby and Waddle Dee case is just $19.99. It's not just $10 and adorable, but it also packs in space for accessories and up to 10 physical games.

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View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
Save $25
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: was $54.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

If you had your eyes on the official Switch 2 camera for Star Fox, now is the best time to pick it up, as it's just $29.99 at Amazon. It's not as funky as the Piranha Plant alternative, but this will at least provide that 1080p image quality you want for the growing list of compatible games.

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View Deal
SANDISK 512GB microSD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2
Save $40
SANDISK 512GB microSD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

Switch 2 storage prices are on the up and up, but you can pick up 512GB of extra space for $40 off this Prime Day. As an officially licensed SD card, it's also sporting some cute Super Mario branding - though you won't see it once you pop it into your new handheld.

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View Deal

When does Amazon Prime Day start?

Amazon's October Prime Day runs between October 6 - 7 in 2026. That means the deals won't start officially flowing until tomorrow, however some early Prime Day discounts have already dropped at Amazon, and retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are also running competitive offers of their own, which worth checking out if you want to grab the best Switch bargains.

Should you wait for Black Friday?

Black Friday Switch deals are just around the corner, but I wouldn't necessarily recommend waiting to find the best savings. While yes, Black Friday is usually when you see the biggest discounts on Nintendo games and hardware, sometimes stock can already be depleting fast by the time it rolls around.

For example, if you were looking at the current Nintendo Switch 2 £354.99 offer at Amazon UK, I'd recommend picking it up as soon as you're able. The closer we get to the holiday season, the less likely you're going to find big-ticket items like the new Switch 2 in stock, and I don't expect it'll drop any lower this sale season. In the end, it's entirely dependent on what you're looking at, as while I wouldn't wait where the console is concerned, the first-party game savings leave a little less to be desired this Prime Day, and it's those I'd suggest waiting in hopes of better price drops.

Live updates

Need a new Switch headset? These are our top recommendations

Photo of a Ditto plushie wearing the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless gaming headset.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The top three Nintendo Switch headsets you need to know about this Prime Day are spread right across the price range. Getting straight into the good stuff, our number one recommendation is always the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3.

Both the PlayStation and Xbox versions will work with Ninty's handhelds (but the PlayStation model is often cheaper) and the Nova 3 usually drops under $100 when on sale to boot. You're getting far better audio than the price tag would suggest - SteelSeries has a real pedigree here - as well as Bluetooth and 2.4GHz support. That means easy connections whether you're playing in handheld or docked mode.

If you're going for something a little cheaper, though, we turn to the Turtle Beach Airlite Fit. At $29.99 full price (though regularly on sale for less than that), this wired headset is a dream in handheld mode. It's an easy recommendation for younger players, but the comfortable design, surprisingly powerful audio, and easy use makes it our go-to for anyone after a budget set of cups.

If you're going all out you'll want to turn to the best headset we've tested so far, and that's the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni. It's a premium option, starting life at $399.99, but it takes over from the Pro Wireless with the same core feature set that held the throne for so many years and boosted audio mixing. Switch players won't get much of a run out of that Hi-res sound (it's on PC only), but hot-swappable batteries, an insane audio quality, and a premium build make this the GOAT.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 | $109.99 at Amazon

Turtle Beach Airlite Fit | $29.99 at Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni | $399.99 at Amazon

An amiibo deal worth waddling over to Amazon for

Close up of the Kirby and Bandana Waddle Dee amiibo figures from Nintendo, with the Kirby Air Riders key art blurred in the background.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Amiibo deals at Amazon are a bit of a rarity. That being said, I just spotted the Kirby Air Rider series Bandana Waddle Dee down to $47.99.

The Kirby Air Riders figures are pretty pricey, as you get not just the figure, but a vehicle for them to sit in. Typically, you can find Waddle Dee for $49.99, but this $2 off is pretty ideal if you want to make updating your amiibo collection even a tiny bit easier to manage.

Bandana Waddle Dee & Winged Star amiibo | $47.99 at Amazon

Hey listen Zelda fans - the Switch 2 Ocarina of Time remake is $10 off

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Nintendo Switch 2 game on a screenshot of the Great Deku Tree with &#039;first discount&#039; badge

(Image credit: Nintendo)

One of the best Switch 2 first-party game deals available at Amazon today is undoubtedly this early Ocarina of Time saving. The physical version of the upcoming remake is currently $10 off, which drops its $69.99 MSRP to $59.88, and it's not even out yet.

Throughout 2026, plenty of the biggest Switch 2 releases have had $10 knocked off their pre-order prices, and it's great to see. The only issue is that these prices disappear once the games are ready to launch, and there's only a month until Ocarina of Time's November 5 release day. If you want a physical copy, you're best grabbing this early Prime Day deal before this month is up.

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time | $59.88 at Amazon

My favorite budget Switch 2 headset is even cheaper this Prime Day

Photo by Rosalie Newcombe of the Turtle Beach Airtlite Fit wired headset for the Switch 2, on a wooden coffee table.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit wired gaming headset is affordable enough at its usual $27.99 price, so any deals like today make it even more of a no-brainer pick-up. Today, it's been knocked down to just $22.99 thanks to the early Prime Day deal offerings, and I'd highly recommend it if you're after a low-cost wired headset for the little Nintendo fans in your life.

Turtle Beach Airlite Fit | $22.99 at Amazon

Read more: Turtle Beach Airlite Fit review

It's no 40th Anniversary pad, but the Tears of the Kingdom Pro controller is discounted at Woot

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch Pro controller with red abd light blue backdrop

(Image credit: Future)

If you've been struggling to get hold of the 40th Anniversary Legend of Zelda Switch 2 controller, Woot has a discount on the next best thing.

The official Tears of the Kingdom Switch Pro pad is just $69.99 at Woot today, while it's currently listed for $119.99 at the Amazon US storefront. Now, this is a Zelda version of the first Pro controller, so it's missing some of the new Switch 2 features, including the GameChat button, updated HD rumble, and the additional GL/GR buttons. However, you'll still be able to use this while playing Ocarina of Time when it launches next month, and it still has a funky, official Zelda design, even if it's not as shiny as the 40th gamepad.

Switch Pro Controller Tears of the Kingdom Edition | $69.99 at Woot

My go-to Pokemon Switch 2 controller is down to a record-low price

Photo of a PowerA Pokemon controller sitting in the JSAUX 6-in-1 Gaming Dock for the Switch 2.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Pokemon Switch 2 controllers are plentiful with this new console generation, but PowerA's Mega Evolutions pad has got to be one of my favorites. For one, it looks pretty snazzy, sporting not just Pikachu, but Mega Lucario and Mega Mewtwo X across its chassis.

A lot of the time, Pokemon accessories can lean into the cute, cozy aesthetics, but this goes the other route, and I love it for offering up some design variety. Not to mention, it's a pretty great controller. It pairs almost instantaneously, feels great to wield, and is decked out with hall effect sticks, a 30-hour battery life, remappable back buttons, and it fits in docks like the JSAUX 6-in-1 Switch 2 Dock meant for charging the official Switch 2 Pro controller.

Pokémon Mega Evolutions PowerA Advantage Wireless Controller | $50.99 at Amazon

Strike a pose!

Photo taken by Tabitha Baker of the official Nintendo Switch 2 camera sitting on a desk.

(Image credit: Future/Tabitha Baker)

The list of compatible Switch 2 camera games keeps on growing. At launch, there wasn't much you could use it for besides video-chatting with your friends via Game Chat, but now Mario Kart World, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and Star Fox all use the official camera in some way.

If that's convinced you to pick it up, it's thankfully down to $29.99 from its $54.99 launch price today. Unlike the other two officially licensed Nintendo cameras, this one features a 1080p image resolution too. Though remember to test any USB-C webcams you have lying around first before you pick this up to avoid having to buy an accessory you might not need.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera | $29.99 at Amazon

Guess who's back?

Photo of the Belkin Charging Grip attached to a Switch 2 sitting on a Steam Deck OLED.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Prime Day doesn't officially kick off until tomorrow (October 6) however, I'm still here bringing out some juicy early Switch deals today.

I've already dived in and shared some of my favorite savings (which you can see above if you scroll up), and there's plenty more than I thought there'd be. While the first-party deals are pretty much non-existent, some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, like Belkin's range of Switch 2 cases and its Charging Grip, are on offer. There's also some record-low on third-party games too.

Whatever you're looking for, stick with me, as I'll be bringing you the best deals on plenty of Switch 2 goodies (a lot of which I've personally tested) today and throughout the week. Yahoo!

My favorite Switch 2 case finally has a discount

Close up of the LED battery indicator displaying 70% charge is remaining.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The Belkin Charging Case Pro remains the best Nintendo Switch 2 case I've tested to date, but its huge price tag always deters me from recommending it to everyone I know with Ninty's latest handheld. Thankfully, Prime Day has made it a bit more manageable, as the once $99.99 accessory is now $89.99.

It's just $10 off, but it's $10 off a case that packs in a 10000mAh power bank so you can juice up your Switch 2 on the go. The power bank also doubles as a charging stand that you can remove and keep by your bedside, so it's really three accessories in one.

Belkin Charging Case Pro | $89.99 at Amazon

Read more: Belkin Charging Case Pro review

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