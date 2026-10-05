Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals live: the best console, game and accessory savings I'd grab this October

Get notified of updates

Need a new Switch headset? These are our top recommendations (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) The top three Nintendo Switch headsets you need to know about this Prime Day are spread right across the price range. Getting straight into the good stuff, our number one recommendation is always the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3. Both the PlayStation and Xbox versions will work with Ninty's handhelds (but the PlayStation model is often cheaper) and the Nova 3 usually drops under $100 when on sale to boot. You're getting far better audio than the price tag would suggest - SteelSeries has a real pedigree here - as well as Bluetooth and 2.4GHz support. That means easy connections whether you're playing in handheld or docked mode. If you're going for something a little cheaper, though, we turn to the Turtle Beach Airlite Fit. At $29.99 full price (though regularly on sale for less than that), this wired headset is a dream in handheld mode. It's an easy recommendation for younger players, but the comfortable design, surprisingly powerful audio, and easy use makes it our go-to for anyone after a budget set of cups. If you're going all out you'll want to turn to the best headset we've tested so far, and that's the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni. It's a premium option, starting life at $399.99, but it takes over from the Pro Wireless with the same core feature set that held the throne for so many years and boosted audio mixing. Switch players won't get much of a run out of that Hi-res sound (it's on PC only), but hot-swappable batteries, an insane audio quality, and a premium build make this the GOAT. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 | $109.99 at Amazon Turtle Beach Airlite Fit | $29.99 at Amazon SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni | $399.99 at Amazon

An amiibo deal worth waddling over to Amazon for (Image credit: Nintendo) Amiibo deals at Amazon are a bit of a rarity. That being said, I just spotted the Kirby Air Rider series Bandana Waddle Dee down to $47.99.



The Kirby Air Riders figures are pretty pricey, as you get not just the figure, but a vehicle for them to sit in. Typically, you can find Waddle Dee for $49.99, but this $2 off is pretty ideal if you want to make updating your amiibo collection even a tiny bit easier to manage. Bandana Waddle Dee & Winged Star amiibo | $47.99 at Amazon

Hey listen Zelda fans - the Switch 2 Ocarina of Time remake is $10 off (Image credit: Nintendo) One of the best Switch 2 first-party game deals available at Amazon today is undoubtedly this early Ocarina of Time saving. The physical version of the upcoming remake is currently $10 off, which drops its $69.99 MSRP to $59.88, and it's not even out yet.



Throughout 2026, plenty of the biggest Switch 2 releases have had $10 knocked off their pre-order prices, and it's great to see. The only issue is that these prices disappear once the games are ready to launch, and there's only a month until Ocarina of Time's November 5 release day. If you want a physical copy, you're best grabbing this early Prime Day deal before this month is up. The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time | $59.88 at Amazon

My favorite budget Switch 2 headset is even cheaper this Prime Day (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit wired gaming headset is affordable enough at its usual $27.99 price, so any deals like today make it even more of a no-brainer pick-up. Today, it's been knocked down to just $22.99 thanks to the early Prime Day deal offerings, and I'd highly recommend it if you're after a low-cost wired headset for the little Nintendo fans in your life. Turtle Beach Airlite Fit | $22.99 at Amazon



Read more: Turtle Beach Airlite Fit review

It's no 40th Anniversary pad, but the Tears of the Kingdom Pro controller is discounted at Woot (Image credit: Future) If you've been struggling to get hold of the 40th Anniversary Legend of Zelda Switch 2 controller, Woot has a discount on the next best thing.



The official Tears of the Kingdom Switch Pro pad is just $69.99 at Woot today, while it's currently listed for $119.99 at the Amazon US storefront. Now, this is a Zelda version of the first Pro controller, so it's missing some of the new Switch 2 features, including the GameChat button, updated HD rumble, and the additional GL/GR buttons. However, you'll still be able to use this while playing Ocarina of Time when it launches next month, and it still has a funky, official Zelda design, even if it's not as shiny as the 40th gamepad.



Switch Pro Controller Tears of the Kingdom Edition | $69.99 at Woot

My go-to Pokemon Switch 2 controller is down to a record-low price (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) Pokemon Switch 2 controllers are plentiful with this new console generation, but PowerA's Mega Evolutions pad has got to be one of my favorites. For one, it looks pretty snazzy, sporting not just Pikachu, but Mega Lucario and Mega Mewtwo X across its chassis.



A lot of the time, Pokemon accessories can lean into the cute, cozy aesthetics, but this goes the other route, and I love it for offering up some design variety. Not to mention, it's a pretty great controller. It pairs almost instantaneously, feels great to wield, and is decked out with hall effect sticks, a 30-hour battery life, remappable back buttons, and it fits in docks like the JSAUX 6-in-1 Switch 2 Dock meant for charging the official Switch 2 Pro controller. Pokémon Mega Evolutions PowerA Advantage Wireless Controller | $50.99 at Amazon

Strike a pose! (Image credit: Future/Tabitha Baker) The list of compatible Switch 2 camera games keeps on growing. At launch, there wasn't much you could use it for besides video-chatting with your friends via Game Chat, but now Mario Kart World, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and Star Fox all use the official camera in some way.



If that's convinced you to pick it up, it's thankfully down to $29.99 from its $54.99 launch price today. Unlike the other two officially licensed Nintendo cameras, this one features a 1080p image resolution too. Though remember to test any USB-C webcams you have lying around first before you pick this up to avoid having to buy an accessory you might not need.



Nintendo Switch 2 Camera | $29.99 at Amazon

Guess who's back? (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) Prime Day doesn't officially kick off until tomorrow (October 6) however, I'm still here bringing out some juicy early Switch deals today.



I've already dived in and shared some of my favorite savings (which you can see above if you scroll up), and there's plenty more than I thought there'd be. While the first-party deals are pretty much non-existent, some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, like Belkin's range of Switch 2 cases and its Charging Grip, are on offer. There's also some record-low on third-party games too.



Whatever you're looking for, stick with me, as I'll be bringing you the best deals on plenty of Switch 2 goodies (a lot of which I've personally tested) today and throughout the week. Yahoo!