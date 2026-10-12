Haunted Chocolatier is for Stardew Valley fans who yearn for the mines, creator ConcernedApe says – and he's one of them: "That's what I do, honestly"

Good news if you yearn for the mines in Stardew Valley – creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone says his long-awaited follow-up game Haunted Chocolatier is for you.
In a new interview with GQ, Barone doubles down on an explanation he previously gave of Haunted Chocolatier – even though "it is still what I call a town game," we can expect this one to be "more of an action RPG."
He's previously spoken about it having "a greater focus on combat," and he now elaborates: "The main focus is more about adventuring, finding equipment and getting more powerful. There are monsters, there are boss fights."
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It's the Stardew Valley comparison he makes that really speaks to me, though, and it sounds like Barone and myself have had a very similar experience with his first game. "It's for the people in Stardew Valley that go into the mines," he says. "That's what I do, honestly."
There's still absolutely no word on when we can expect Haunted Chocolatier to launch. Back in August, he apologized that the game is taking so long, but said: "I won't compromise on the quality of the game by rushing it or releasing it too early. Then all my time would be wasted, anyway."
This is a sentiment he's doubled down on now, too, saying: "No one's playing the game until I'm ready to show it. If you have a turkey in the oven. You're not going to pull it out halfway and have the guests taste it, right? It needs to be done." So, no Haunted Chocolatier food poisoning for us.
Haunted Chocolatier is "way bigger than Stardew Valley," says ConcernedApe: "Everything is cranked up."
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