We all may still be in GTA 6 mode right now; however, there are still plenty of games releasing in December that you won't want to miss.
That's right, just in time for the festive season, there are a bunch of new games itching to be added to your shopping carts this holiday. However, picking what titles are worth your hard-earned cash can be tricky, especially during this time of year. December is the time of the Steam Winter Sale and post-Black Friday financials, so buying fresh releases has to be a well-thought-out affair at the moment. Luckily, that is where this list comes in handy.
Below is the GamesRadar+ team's round-up of the best five games released in December that we recommend checking out if you can. We've looked at all genres, so there should be something for everyone here to tuck into. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll on, folks.
Release date: December 3, 2026 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch 2
This has been a long time coming, originally set to release in October before a delay, we are now getting the new remake of one the best platformers of 2013. Rayman Legends Retold gives Rayman Legends a complete makeover, adds new levels, a realm, and bunch of other fresh add ons, that really help usher this icon into the modern age. And, while this is a very faithful remake, as we mentioned in our Rayman Legends Retold preview, from what we have experienced so far it is still fantastic and a must play for sure.
Every strategy and sci-fi fan has been patiently waiting for this release. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 is an upcoming RTS game that will let you play as one of four factions set in the impressive 40K universe. We got our hands on a part of this game back in August, and if the full release is anything like what we experienced in our Dawn of War 4 preview, then we are in for a smashing time here, folks. Each faction has its own campaigns, and the missions are genuinely fun too. I have high hopes for this one.
Release date: December 10, 2026 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch 2
As a big Guitar Hero player back in the day, I'm very excited about Stage Tour. This is an upcoming rhythm game that is basically the spiritual successor to both Guitar Hero and Rock Band. You'll need to play instruments, hit notes, and please the crowds in order to rack up high scores. The game also has five modes, one of them being Tour Mode, which has a roguelike feel with different powerups available at the start of runs that you can also purchase as well.
Any new Professor Layton game is worth shouting about, so of course we had to add his latest outing Professor Layton and the New World of Steam to this list of December highlights. Our favourite puzzle solver is back, and this time round he is tasked with solving a ghostly mystery in the town of Steam Bison. This game was announced all the way back in 2023, so yeah it has been a long time coming.
Release date: December 11, 2026 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X
After releasing in early access back in December 2024, we are finally getting the full release of Path of Exile 2 in 2026. This is one of the best action RPGs out right now and a great December pick up for gamers who love taking down bosses and playing with skill trees. It is also a great dark fantasy experience set in the bleak world of Wraeclast where it's up to you to stop corruption from spreading. If you want more information on this gem as well, you can head over to our glowing Path of Exile 2 review (keep in mind that it's for the early access version of the game not the full release though).
After reviewing films throughout University and being a cozy game expert for years, I realized that entertainment journalism was my true calling in 2019. Since then, I've started multiple new farms in Stardew Valley and have written for several publications such as The Upcoming, PCGamesN, and Wargamer. I was the resident Guides Editor and horror lover for The Digital Fix before joining the GamesRadar+ team in 2024. As the Managing Editor for Evergreens, I lead the development, expansion, and maintenance of all the evergreen content for both games and entertainment on the site, to make sure they are the most helpful and fun pages on the internet!
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