As rumors of a 30fps GTA 6 begin to swirl, Rockstar Games veteran says "you might prefer the visual details" offered by a lower frame rate anyway: "It's a trade off"

GTA veteran Obbe Vermeij has chimed in on the rumors about GTA 6's potential frame rate, calling it a "trade off."

GTA 6 is going to be an impressive game. Just looking at the newest GTA 6 trailer will reveal the likes of realistic beer , wildly detailed character models, individually modeled grass , and most importantly – according to GTA 5 star Ned Luke – the asses are realistic . Rockstar Games' attention to detail is second to none, and it looks even more breathtaking than the already wildly good looking Red Dead Redemption 2.

However, with visuals that good, the frame rate has come into question. Will current-gen consoles be able to handle that level of fidelity and still hit that 60fps sweet spot? A former Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 animator thinks the game will run at 30 on consoles , while Digital Foundry's Richard Leadbetter previously thought that even the PS5 Pro would struggle to hit 60fps in GTA 6.

Vermeij, who worked on the industry-defining masterpiece Space Station Silicon Valley, and also some of those GTA things (specifically the PS2 trilogy, PSP games and GTA 4) before leaving Rockstar Games in 2009, was asked about the rumors of a 30fps GTA 6 on Twitter, and why it'd be so difficult for the game to hit 60fps on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

It's a trade off. At 30 fps you can render twice as many polygons compared to 60 fps. For a competitive action game you'd always go for the high frame rate but for gta you might prefer the visual details.July 27, 2025

"It's a trade off" Vermeij says, adding: "At 30fps you can render twice as many polygons compared to 60fps." Considering the level of visual fidelity already seen in GTA 6, that's clearly something that's important to Rockstar.

Vermeij adds: "For a competitive action game you'd always go for the high frame rate but for GTA you might prefer the visual details." Of course, with a game as big as GTA 6, I'm sure the framerate isn't the top priority for a majority of the people who will play it, and there's likely going to be the classic late-released PC version to count on later down the line.

I'm going to play GTA 6 for the side activities above all, and it's got me thinking about the top 5 ways I've always loved spending my time in GTA.