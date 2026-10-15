The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake features a new mechanic that should hopefully make Navi less annoying

Nintendo has revealed a new mechanic in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake that will feature secrets for Navi to find, and hopefully make the companion less annoying.
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake looks to be a pretty faithful recreation of the N64 classic. While there are some major changes – like full voice-acted cutscenes for everyone except Link, a new boss rematch mode, and the addition of a jump button and a dash to Link's movement kit – the core of the adventure should remain pretty familiar to anyone who has played the game or its 3DS remake.
However, it looks like Nintendo will be throwing completionists a bone or two, with a new world element popping up in the game – one which may mercifully replace the constant rambling from Navi.
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Mentioned in a preview of the game by TechRadar Gaming – and highlighted by Twitter user Genki_JPN – fairy messages manifest around the world as little scribble drawings of fairies, and by having Navi interact with them, they'll relay tips to you, such as mentioning that things can fall out of trees when they are shaken. While unconfirmed, the assumption is that these will be a way to cut down on Navi's interjections to help Link out, which has been a major complaint about the game since 1998.
While Navi is nowhere near as overbearing as Fi from Skyward Sword, there's a reason the constant refrain "Hey! Listen" is an iconic part of Zelda history. And if this is a way to cut down on that – all while making for a neat little extra to search for in the world – I'm down. Although I reckon this will mostly be for things that aren't critical, I'd have to assume Navi will still tell Link some crucial details about the world, but esoteric hints may no longer be a priority for her.
GamesRadar+ features editor Andrew Brown also went hands-on for a The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake preview, which you can read right here!
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