Nintendo of America's new president makes her first public appearance since stepping into the role with a pep talk for devs: "Keep believing, keep playing, and know that you truly belong in this game"

Nintendo's Devon Pritchard has made her first appearance since becoming president of Nintendo of America at the New York Game Awards.

Doug Bowser served six years as Nintendo of America president after taking over from Reggie Fils-Aime, but at the end of 2025, Nintendo said so long, Doug Bowser as he announced his retirement. Starting on January 1, 2026, Pritchard – who joined Nintendo of America in 2006 – stepped into the role of president. And while Bowser made his first appearance as president alongside Mario villain Bowser in an E3 Nintendo Direct, Pritchard's first appearance isn't quite as flashy – or comedic.