After 15 years at Nintendo of America, former president Reggie Fils-Aimé didn't get sent a free Switch 2 from the company so he experienced the launch "like a fan" instead
He's looking forward to Metroid Prime 4
Reginald "Reggie" Fils-Aimé, the former president and chief operating officer of Nintendo of America, reveals that he bought himself a Switch 2 much like any other fan – he wasn't given one for free by the company.
Speaking in a recent interview with The Game Business, Fils-Aimé explains that he took part in the Switch 2 launch – a historical console release if there ever has been one, becoming the "fastest selling video game hardware device in US history" in just a month – the same way that most Nintendo stans did. He purchased the new console and has been enjoying some of its games since its June 5 launch.
"I've been observing the launch like a fan," he admits. "Though, at times, I look at things critically and wonder how they're thinking about different opportunities." By "like a fan," he means he got the Mario Kart World bundle for himself: "The company did not send me one for free." Although he hasn't picked up other Switch 2 games like Donkey Kong Bananza just yet, he has been playing through the upgraded version of Tears of the Kingdom.
As for any upcoming Switch 2 games that he's excited for, he's looking forward to Metroid Prime 4 – a sentiment I think we can all share in at this point. "I've enjoyed it," insists Fils-Aimé, circling back to his thoughts on the Switch 2, "like the vast majority of folks, it seems, based on their [sales] announcement." He's not exactly wrong here, either. The Switch 2 has managed to surpass 10 million sales in just four months.
The new Nintendo console hit this milestone a whopping five months faster than the original Switch did, which is no small feat. The OG system was just one of many launches Fils-Aimé was at Nintendo for, too – he took on the role as president and chief operating officer back in 2006 after joining the company in 2003, retiring from his position in 2019. He participated in many a banger hardware release, from the Nintendo DS to the Wii.
The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask art director was a fan of the series since he was a student: "I have fond memories of working hard with my friends to beat the 'Second Quest'"
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.