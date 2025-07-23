Nintendo finally beat a record held by the PS4 for 12 years, as the Switch 2 becomes the "fastest selling video game hardware device in US history"
A new king sits atop the throne
It's no surprise to anyone that the Nintendo Switch 2 did well, but you may not have expected it to break this record: it's "the fastest selling video game hardware device in US history."
Despite fears that tariffs would raise the price of the Switch 2 – or perhaps because of them – the console has done unbelievably well.
According to posts on Bluesky by Mat Piscatella, executive director and video game industry analyst at Circana, the Switch 2 sold 1.6 million units in June, 2025, its launch month. That surpasses the old record, which stood for almost 12 years, held by the PS4, which sold 1.4 million units in November 2013.
Overall, Piscatella states the Switch 2's launch month also saw "consumer spending in both video game hardware and accessories reach new all-time June records."
It wasn't just the console itself that was selling well. The Switch 2 Pro Controller had a "32% attach rate to Nintendo Switch 2 hardware during its launch month and was June’s best-selling accessory in dollars," Piscatella writes. This means that for every three Switch 2 consoles sold, one Pro Controller was also sold.
Piscatella also shares that 82% of Switch 2 buyers also got their hands on a copy of Mario Kart World. This figure only counts physical and console and game bundle sales, though, not digital ones, so the actual figure is likely even higher.
Cyberpunk 2077 also got a huge boost, going from 427th to 18th in the best-selling games chart once the Switch 2 version launched, so clearly third-party games aren't all doing terribly on the console.
