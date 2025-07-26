Robert Downey Jr. reveals another Marvel comic in his Avengers: Doomsday reading material, and this one could be teasing a Doctor Doom vs. Iron Man showdown

Robert Downey Jr. has teased yet another Marvel comic in his collection of Avengers: Doomsday reading material – and this one is even more wild and cryptic than the last.

On his personal Instagram, Downey posted another video that shows him listening to a song titled 'Change of Scenery' by his son, Indio Downey, before panning over to a table that shows the comic Secret Wars #1 by Jim Shooter as well as Iron Man: Legacy of Doom by Bob Layton and David Michelinie.

Legacy of Doom, which hit shelves in 2008, sees Iron Man team up with Doctor Doom as part of a deal to save the world... until Doom sells Iron Man to Mephisto in exchange for an enigmatic artifact.

In Secret Wars, in which the story is told over the course of 12 issues, a villain called The Beyonder sends the Avengers to a planet known as Battleworld, in which they are trapped and locked into (seemingly) eternal battle with other villains. Of course, this is seemingly the basis of Avengers: Secret Wars, which will follow Doomsday.

It's worth noting that this is the comic book arc where Spider-Man receives his famous all-black costume that ends up being a living alien symbiote – which attempts to take over Peter's mind before attaching itself to Eddie Brock and becoming Venom.

Yesterday, Downey posted himself reading West Coast Avengers #35...which I took as an unofficial confirmation that the long-rumored West Coast Avengers debut will indeed come to fruition in Avengers: Doomsday.

But will we see Downey return as Iron Man for a brief moment, or is this just a cheeky tease for hardcore Marvel fans? Either way, I'm very down to watch him battle himself, if that's where this is all going.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars will release on May 7, 2027. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.