Robert Downey, Jr. delivers a cryptic hint about Doctor Doom's role in Avengers: Doomsday, and it might be a huge spoiler about the future of Franklin Richards after The Fantastic Four: First Steps

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps now in theaters, Doctor Doom actor Robert Downey, Jr. is delivering some particularly cryptic hints about his place in Avengers: Doomsday, and it could mean big things for Franklin Richards, the son of Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman.

Downey's Instagram post shows him listening to a song titled 'Change of Scenery' by his own son, Indio Downey, along with the comic West Coast Avengers #35.

Taken together alongside the ending of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, these might actually be some seriously important clues about where the MCU is headed.

Here's the post:

We'll explain what it all might mean, but be warned, we're going to be discussing some spoilers about the ending of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Though we won't be spoiling anything essential to the plot, steer clear if you want to stay totally fresh.

Last warning - spoilers for The Fantastic Four: First Steps ahead

In the first of the Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scenes, Sue Storm walks into her living room to find four-year-old Franklin Richards being confronted by a man in a green cloak, holding a metal mask. We're left to presume this is indeed Robert Downey, Jr.'s Doctor Doom, and that he's got designs for Franklin and his hidden, godlike powers.

Here's the thing: Downey's Instagram post may hint at exactly what Doom has in store for Franklin Richards. Not only is the song playing in it by Downey's own son, the comic he posted, West Coast Avengers #35, involves not Doctor Doom himself, but Doom's adopted son and heir as ruler of Latveria, Kristoff Vernard.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In the comic, Kristoff impersonates Doom himself in order to trick the West Coast Avengers into doing his bidding. The song, 'Change of Scenery,' might itself be a hint about a move for one of the two current MCU Avengers team to the West Coast. And the cover itself could be Downey indicating that his MCU mask will be faithful to the comic.

Still, the fact that there are multiple potential hints about Doom's son could be the bigger spoiler hiding in the post.

With Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon to lead into the reality remaking Avengers: Secret Wars, it's entirely likely that Doom seeks to harness Franklin's Power Cosmic in order to save the Multiverse, the same way he uses the powers of the Molecule Man to do so in the 2015 Secret Wars comic.

And considering The Fantastic Four: First Steps ends with Doom showing a direct interest in Franklin, it's got me wondering if his plan is not just to seize Franklin's powers, but to adopt him as his own son. There's some level of comic precedent, as Doom is actually the godfather and mentor of the Richards' second child Valeria, Franklin's younger sister who is named after Victor Von Doom's own mother.

I'll say this; I've been incredibly skeptical since Downey was announced as Doom just about a year ago at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2024. I've been especially wary of there being some Tony Stark twist to Doom's MCU identity.

But the stinger of Fantastic Four, coupled with the film's other Doom Easter eggs, has me more and more hopeful that Downey will be playing a fully realized, comic book faithful version of the character. And the possibility that Doom's interest in Franklin Richards will drive a major confrontation with his arch-enemies the Fantastic Four in Avengers: Doomsday is certainly getting me hyped that I'll finally get to see some much needed cinematic justice done for my favorite villain of all time.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters, kicking off Marvel Phase 6. Avengers: Doomsday will follow in 2026. For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and shows and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.