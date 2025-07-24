Is Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Is Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in Fantastic Four? It's a fair question, since Victor von Doom is usually heavily associated with Marvel's First Family.

Plus, with Avengers: Doomsday coming next year, it would make a lot of sense for the MCU to start setting up its next big bad in the first project of Marvel Phase 6. So, if you're wondering if RDJ's Doom does show up in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we have all you need to know right here.

Naturally, though, that means there are major spoilers for Fantastic Four below. Turn back now if you haven't seen the movie yet! For everyone else, read on for the lowdown.

Is Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in Fantastic Four?

Yes, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is in The Fantastic Four: First Steps – kind of. In the second post-credits scene, while Sue Storm is distracted getting a book for Franklin, something strange happens offscreen. When Sue returns, Franklin is accompanied by a mysterious figure in a green cloak, who has somehow entered the Baxter building.

We don't see his face, but it very much looks like Doctor Doom – so we're going to go ahead and assume this is indeed Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom. Avengers composer Alan Silvestri's "Doom?" theme is also listed in the credits, seemingly confirming this is the same version of the character who will be in Doomsday.

But, of course, in the multiverse, anything is possible. The Fantastic Four are also in their own, separate universe to the main MCU, and Latveria is referenced multiple times in the movie, so they could very well have their own version of Victor von Doom.

Doom's arrival – RDJ or not – might also explain why the Fantastic Four ship was seen entering the atmosphere in the Thunderbolts* post-credits, if they're seeking help from the heroes we know and love. At the moment, though, that moment is still unexplained. We'll just have to wait and see to find out what's going on there.

