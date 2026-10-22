Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt says "hard action" is being taken to bring Star-Lord back to the MCU: "He's not going anywhere"

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 ended with a promise: "The legendary Star-Lord will return", but three years later we're no clearer on when or where that will happen. Now, Chris Pratt has revealed there have been "ongoing conversations" with Marvel boss Kevin Feige about making good on GotG 3's promise.
"I have a great relationship with Kevin [Feige] and Lou [D'Esposito], and there have been both ongoing conversations about how we make good on that promise and also hard action taken to make sure that we make good on that promise," Pratt said on The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast. "So yeah, you'll see Star-Lord again, which is very exciting, but I'm not at liberty to say when that's going to be, but he's not going anywhere."
With Guardians mastermind James Gunn now in charge at DC, and Star-Lord back on Earth and no longer leading the Guardians, what a future Star-Lord appearance looks like is still unclear. Supposed Avengers: Secret Wars concept art leaks featured Star-Lord alongside Vision and the Young Avengers, but directors The Russo Brothers later claimed the art wasn't authentic. Either way, the fact that Pratt, Feige and D'Esposito are in active conversation about Star-Lord's return could mean we see Peter Quill back in the MCU sooner rather than later.
Earlier this year, Pratt told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he had a "really strong vision" for Star-Lord's next outing, and had already pitched the idea to Feige at the time. "I'm happy to do anything they want me to do and will," he said. "And also, I personally have a really strong vision of what I would want him to do. And I think it's f*cking great. I'm down to contribute any way I can to them setting up the next ten years of storytelling, you know? And also, I have a pretty strong idea of how I think I could contribute to that."
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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