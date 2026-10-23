Nearly 10 million people have played Elden Ring for over 100 hours, analyst says – and close to 3.5 million of them have all the achievements

Players of Elden Ring are built different, at least according to some analyst stats. FromSoftware's landmark action-RPG has sold pretty well since its 2022 release, and a significant portion of those buyers have accrued significant playtime in the fantasy juggernaut.
Rhys Elliott, head of market analytics at Alinea Analytics, posted some numbers on Twitter about what Elden Ring's managed to achieve to date. The topline figures are nothing surprising: FromSoftware's last epic has shifted approximately 36.4 million copies on Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and it's brought in around $2 billion dollars in total revenue.
Those are the kind of numbers you get when you have people like Post Malone and multi-time WWE Champion Randy Orton openly talking about picking it up and becoming immersed in the struggle. It takes a certain kind of popularity to even grab their attention, and then they become part of the advertising by discussing it so publicly.
But the real revelation of Alinea's findings comes afterward. Around 9.8 million of those players have put over 100 hours into roaming the Lands Between. That's a pretty significant chunk of the community.
It's hard to compare these things through hard data, but I would be surprised if this wasn't quite rare across role-playing games. I suspect the portion of the audience for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, any of the Yakuza series, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, or whatever who manage something similar is a smaller minority.
What's more, Elliott says almost 3.5 million have gotten every achievement. These people have more patience and gumption than I do, that's for sure. I've never been a trophy hunter in games, and I definitely am not tempted by any of FromSoftware's fare.
If you're included in these portions of Elden Ring, I applaud you and hope you have healthy coping mechanisms for the frustration and intensity they entail. "By many accounts, including my own, Elden Ring is one of the best games of all time," Elliott writes. "It's an evergreen seller that will continue to be a cash cow for Bandai and FromSoftware for years to come."
Considering there's a movie coming in 2028, there's a good chance the fanbase will only get bigger, too. Long live Hidetaka Miyazaki.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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