New launcher for viral AI mash-ups of Elden Ring, Minecraft, and more emerges – with some very questionable terms of service, should you value your PC

Those viral Elden Ring and Minecraft mashups you've likely seen circulating the web over the past couple of weeks are now conveniently available to play via a questionably created launcher – one that might compromise your PC in the process.
You know the ones I'm talking about – the AI-powered crossovers boasting the world of Skyrim with the combat of FromSoftware games or whatever – they're everywhere right now.
And, as if that wasn't enough, somebody's gone and made (or perhaps vibe coded, as would certainly make sense) a special launcher for Windows computers that supposedly lets you play whatever weird mashup you'd like: Melty.
As per its official description, "Melty is a free mashup launcher for Windows that joins two games you own into one hybrid experience. Instead of installing mods by hand, you press Play once: Melty downloads the mashup, sets up everything the combination needs, and launches the merged game."
There's a reason I'm not linking to it here, however. Its terms of service are, uh… Well, they let the launcher do just about everything. They authorize the ability to find games, download new tools, copy files, modify folders, run programs, and execute automatic updates – but that's not all.
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A coder who goes by "Wubbity" online alleges that he's "pulled apart" the Melty installer and found that it's "a rebrand of LookLoot, an app that records gameplay video and inputs as AI training data." As he writes, Melty's privacy policy "doesn't mention it."
Although he clarifies it's "not malware, no password stealing," it's "shipping a dormant gameplay-recording pipeline its website can trigger, and users weren't told."
In other words, I'd recommend giving this one a miss. That and the Bloodborne PC port similarly relying on AI, and everything else that relies on the controversial tech as it's popping up left, right, and center, it seems. I mean, seriously… it's everywhere.
It doesn't help that reputable (I know, I know) companies like Epic Games are transforming their own launchers and proudly announcing they've "vibe coded" them – although I suppose we still have Valve's ever-legendary Steam to lean on.
Valve beats Epic to the punch, updates Steam launcher 1 day before its rival claims to be "faster" thanks to AI-powered vibe coding
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