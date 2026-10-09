The Marvel movies and shows to watch before VisionQuest

Wondering what you need to watch before VisionQuest? Well, you're in the right place if you want to brush up on everything you need to know before reuniting with Vision for his new Disney Plus series.
The new show reintroduces some key MCU characters as well as bringing the WandaVision story to a close. As a result, there are several shows and movies that are pretty much essential viewing if you want to understand what's going on in VisionQuest and the history behind the character dynamics.
Vision's story begins in Avengers: Age of Ultron. In this movie, he's created by Ultron, a rogue AI that Tony Stark and Bruce Banner built with the hope he'd help them keep peace in turbulent times. Instead, he turns against humanity and tries to create a synthezoid body for himself. Luckily, the Avengers intercept this, implanting it with elements of J.A.R.V.I.S. and the Mind Stone to create Vision. This is an essential watch for understanding both Vision and Ultron, the two characters at the heart of VisionQuest.
Avengers: Infinity War
Where to watch? Disney Plus
One of the most important movies to watch before VisionQuest is Avengers: Infinity War. With the Mind Stone implanted in Vision's head, he becomes a target for Thanos, who is looking for all the Infinity Stones. At the beginning of the movie, Wanda and Vision are living in Edinburgh, having found an unexpected connection that developed during Captain America: Civil War.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
When they're ambushed by Thanos' underlings, it becomes clear that Vision is the villain's most-wanted Avenger. While they do everything they can to keep him safe, the story leads to the tragic conclusion of Thanos ripping the stone from his head, killing him and completing the Infinity Gauntlet. This has huge consequences in the MCU, but it is also a turning point for Wanda Maximoff, who is overcome by grief.
WandaVision
WandaVision is the ultimate must-watch before VisionQuest. Set after Vision's death, this series sees Wanda Maximoff creating an alternate reality where she can live with her family, Vision and their twin sons Tommy and Billy. Set across sitcom-inspired episodes, the series explores the pain of grief and the power of love between these two characters in one of the most inspired stories that the MCU has ever made. It's also essential to understanding the version of Vision we meet in VisionQuest, White Vision, who comes into the story in the finale.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
While some parts of WandaVision clash with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it's definitely one that should be on your watchlist, given it reveals Wanda Maximoff's fate. Wanda is the villain of the Doctor Strange sequel, which sees her in pursuit of America Chavez, a teenager who can travel across the multiverse. She wants to steal her power in order to reunite with her children, who she lost when she destroyed Westview. Wanda isn't successful and her story comes to a tragic end in this movie when she buries herself in the collapsing Mount Wundagore, killing off her character.
Agatha All Along
Another essential watch is Agatha All Along, which is the second show in the WandaVision trilogy. The biggest reason to watch this one is because of the Maximoff twins. The series focuses mainly on Agatha Harkness and Billy Maximoff's relationship as it's revealed how Billy survived with his Westview memories in tow. At the end of the show there is also a tease about how Tommy is brought back as well. Given we're meeting Ruaridh Mollica's Tommy Shepherd in VisionQuest, this is one you don't want to miss.
VisionQuest begins on Disney Plus on October 14. For where it slots into the MCU, check out our breakdown of the Marvel timeline.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.