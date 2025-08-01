I need to know what the 190,000 people who bought a Switch 2 at launch without Mario Kart World were doing, because I refuse to believe Welcome Tour was a system seller
The vast majority of Switch 2 owners also have Mario Kart World, though
Nintendo has released some updated sales data for the Switch 2 and its big launch title Mario Kart World, unsurprisingly proving that the vast majority of people who picked up the new console also treated themselves to the racing romp. Honestly though, I'm more confused about the large number who didn't.
As per Nintendo's official "dedicated video game sales units" and "top selling title sales units" pages, by the end of June, the Switch 2 had sold 5.82 million units. In the company's latest financial results, it's clarified that, in the console's first seven weeks (which brings us up to last week), it sold over six million units, which is obviously very impressive, but also not the figure we're focused on right now.
That's because, with the data also running until the end of June, we can see that Mario Kart World sold 5.63 million units, including those sold via the Switch 2's popular Mario Kart bundle. There's no denying that's an impressive attach rate, but let's also think about this for a second – in the Switch 2's first month, there were around 190,000 users who didn't buy the big launch game.
Obviously, it's not that there wasn't anything else to play – 8.67 million Switch 2 software units were sold in that time frame, so 3.04 million non-Mario Kart sales were in the mix. I can't help but wonder what the system sellers were for those 190,000-ish Switch 2 owners who opted against the big racing game, though. Surely, surely no one had their sights set on Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour as their main reason to splash out $450 on a new console?
Don't get me wrong, there's nothing wrong with Welcome Tour. GamesRadar+'s very own Rollin Bishop calls it "a fascinating tech demo" in his Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour review. But would you buy a console specifically for it? I cannot fathom that being the case, but you never know.
The more realistic answer probably comes in the form of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom and their big Switch 2 upgrades, or even Cyberpunk 2077's impressive port – but Nintendo isn't providing those exact figures. So, the chance of a 190,000-person army of Welcome Tour mega fans is low, but not zero.
Being in first in Mario Kart World is now even more dangerous as update 1.2's tweaks to the item pool are leaving racers defenseless.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.