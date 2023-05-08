Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård to star in Lord of War sequel

Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård are set to star in Lords of War, a sequel to the 2005 crime thriller Lord of War.

Andrew Niccol returns to write and direct, with Cage reprising his role as Yuri Orlov, and Skarsgård signed on to play his son. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel follows Orlov as he discovers that he has a son, Anton, who "is trying to top his father's wrongs rather than stop them as he launches a mercenary army to fight America's Middle East conflicts."

The original film, inspired by the real-life events of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, premiered in 2005 to generally positive reviews. Cage starred alongside Ethan Hawke, Jared Leto, Bridget Moynahan, Sammi Rotibi, Ian Holm, and Eamonn Walker.

"There is so much more to explore with these characters. Plato said it best – 'Only the dead have seen the end of war.' I'm looking forward to spending more time in the company of the charming devil that is Yuri Orlov and now his illegitimate son – who turns out to not be legitimate in any way," Niccol said in a statement.

Cage can currently be seen starring as Count Dracula in Chris McKay's Renfield, while Skarsgård recently starred in John Wick 4 alongside Keanu Reeves.

Lords of War does not yet have a release date, though it is set to start filming in the fall. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, check out our ranking of the best Nicolas Cage films.