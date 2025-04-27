WWII John Wick-style revenge movie Sisu has a sequel scheduled for this year

It's well documented that revenge has a way of coming back around (just ask Joel Miller, oh wait, you can't). One such case involved ex-soldier Aatami (Jorma Tommila) in Sisu from 2022, who, after having some recently discovered gold stolen from him by a band of Nazis sets off to get it back by any means necessary. The film was praised for being a WWII John Wick-esque action flick, and now a sequel has officially been given a release date.

According to Deadline, Sony Pictures' Screen Gems is handling the worldwide release of the Sisu sequel, which has penned in for a date (probably written in blood) of November 21. Director Jalmari Helander, who handled proceedings the first time around, will be back for seconds doing double duty as writer and director.

Currently, there are no details available on the story, leaving us to speculate on what it could involve. Last time we saw Aatami, he was battered, bloodied and dropping gold off at the bank that he'd managed to retrieve from the Nazis he'd killed in an impressively violent fashion. What could possibly bring him back into action? Could another band of inept enemy soldiers be on the hunt for the one-man army? Well, back during the initial release of Sisu, Herlander spoke to GamesRadar+ about what the future could hold, and apparently, it involves our hero learning that money really can't buy happiness.

"I have an idea of what would happen next. That was one of the biggest challenges when writing it as I didn't know how the gold will make him happy in the end," the director explained. "So, I decided to end the movie like I did but it would be interesting to see what happens to him when he has all the money in the world as I’m pretty sure it won't make him happy. Maybe somebody needs his skills again but let's see." A man returning out of retirement to kill bad guys? This really is John Wick WWII, and we're not complaining in the slightest. Hopefully, we get a trailer soon, but for now, check out our list of movies arriving in 2025 here.