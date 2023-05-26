Sisu director already has a sequel idea for his epic action film

Since it debuted to mass applause at last year's Toronto International Film Festival, suitably in the Midnight Madness section, audiences have been losing their minds over Finnish delight Sisu, a film destined to become an action classic. Delivering a satisfying blend of gory violence, epic action, and infectious spirit, Sisu makes the John Wick franchise seem pretty timid with just the first strike of the knife alone.

It's no surprise then that viewers have been craving more, wanting to see where else legendary ex-commando Aatami (Jorma Tommila) could take us. With the story of Sisu following Aatami on his tough journey to the city to bank some gold he discovered – battling every Nazi that gets in his way – it certainly leaves space for other tales to be told. Especially since we are told within the film about Aatami's fascinating past seeking vengeance against the Russians who murdered his family – a follow-up movie could easily be a prequel or a sequel.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

And thankfully writer/director Jalmari Helander already has an idea for where Aatami can go next, hinting that someone else might require the former soldier's help. The filmmaker exclusively told GamesRadar+: "I have an idea of what would happen next. That was one of the biggest challenges when writing it as I didn't know how the gold will make him happy in the end. So, I decided to end the movie like I did but it would be interesting to see what happens to him when he has all the money in the world as I’m pretty sure it won't make him happy. Maybe somebody needs his skills again but let's see."

Yes, "let's see" but for now we will be keeping our fingers crossed whilst watching Aatami brutally slay a bunch of villainous Nazis on loop – cheering throughout, of course.

Sisu releases is out now in UK cinemas – don't forget to read our full interview with director Jalmari Helander. For more action films that will get your adrenaline pumping, check out our list of the best action movies to watch.