Watch out, Jason Voorhees: a sequel to the most violent movie of 2024 is in the works, and the killer is headed to summer camp

In a Violent Nature 2 is on the way

In a Violent Nature 2
(Image credit: Dustin Rabin)

A sequel to In a Violent Nature is coming soon... and this time, Johnny is headed to summer camp.

The first film, written and directed by Chris Nash, is told from the POV of a creepy masked undead killer named Johnny (Ry Barrett) and follows him as he hunts down a group of teens (one of whom stole a locket that unleashed his spirit in the first place. It's very much in the same vein as Friday the 13th, though Jason Voorhees couldn't even dream of making kills this upsetting (trust me).

