Watch out, Jason Voorhees: a sequel to the most violent movie of 2024 is in the works, and the killer is headed to summer camp
In a Violent Nature 2 is on the way
A sequel to In a Violent Nature is coming soon... and this time, Johnny is headed to summer camp.
The first film, written and directed by Chris Nash, is told from the POV of a creepy masked undead killer named Johnny (Ry Barrett) and follows him as he hunts down a group of teens (one of whom stole a locket that unleashed his spirit in the first place. It's very much in the same vein as Friday the 13th, though Jason Voorhees couldn't even dream of making kills this upsetting (trust me).
Per Variety, the sequel sees Johnny head to a summer camp where "he crosses paths with a young, outcast camper who is forced to spend the night with his counselor sister and her friends at their annual end-of-season party." The new cast includes Lucas Nguyen, Olivia Scriven, Laurie Babin, Donald MacLean Jr., Evan Marsh, and The Institute star Fionn Laird.
In a Violent Nature ended up being a surprise box office hit, grossing a whopping $4 million at the global box office against a budget that came in at just under $500,000. Interestingly enough, the film sits at a 79% critic score and a low 44% audience rating. This tracks, given previous reports that moviegoers vomited and left the theater during certain scenes.
In a Violent Nature 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming horror movies headed your way, or, check out our list of movie release dates.
