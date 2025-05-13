Bob Odenkirk's vacation plans can't stop getting ruined in the first trailer for Nobody 2

Nobody 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Bob Odenkirk brutally fights to enjoy his summer family vacation in the first trailer for Nobody 2, which is releasing in cinemas this summer. Get ready for some spectacular fight sequences and Sharon Stone playing an evil mob boss, as this sequel aims to be even bigger and better than 2021's action hit Nobody.

The trailer, which you can see above, starts with hitman Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) coming to terms with the fact that he hasn't been the best husband and father. "I have come to terms with the fact that you don't have an average job," her wife Becca (Gladiator 2 star Connie Nielsen) tells him, "but we haven't seen you in months." Could a family vacation fix all their problems? They are certainly going to try.

Per the official logline, they "decide to take their kids (Gage Munroe and Paisley Cadorath) on a short getaway to Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark, the one and only place where Hutch and his brother Harry (RZA) went on a vacation as kids." However, "a minor encounter with some town bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator (John Ortiz) and his shady sheriff (Colin Hanks)", turning Hutch into the target of "the most unhinged, blood-thirsty crime boss he (or anyone) has ever encountered (Stone).”

The first trailer for Nobody 2 promises lots of brutal fun, much like its predecessor. Director Timo Tjahjanto teased the sequel last November, talking about the consequences of the events we saw at the end of the first movie. "Now that he’s back at it in full throttle, how does his family react to this beast?", he said. "You’ll see a lot of the questions that fathers and husbands ask – 'How do they react to this other side of me who's constantly hustling and working for the family?' It's gonna be quite a journey."

Tjahjanto added: "We do away with the whole drab, gloomy factory/warehouse feel of the first film, and make it much more summery and colourful."

Nobody 2 arrives on August 15. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything 2025 has in store – or fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best action movies to watch now.