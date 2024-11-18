Nobody 2 first look sees a blood-soaked Bob Odenkirk ready for action

Nobody 2, the follow-up to 2021's Nobody, finally has a first look – and it sees Bob Odenkirk covered in blood and ready for action.

The first look comes courtesy of Empire magazine, and it suggests that Odenkirk's Hutch will be on another violent rampage in the sequel. Check it out below.

EXCLUSIVE 👊Nobody 2 has Bob Odenkirk "back at it in full throttle" in Timo Tjahjanto’s action sequel, the director tells Empire.READ MORE: https://t.co/R2XUblCU30 pic.twitter.com/BmTw7J7yjoNovember 18, 2024

"Now that he’s back at it in full throttle, how does his family react to this beast?" director Timo Tjahjanto teased to Empire. "You’ll see a lot of the questionsthat fathers and husbands ask – 'How do they react to this other side of me who's constantly hustling and working for the family?' It's gonna be quite a journey."

Plus, the sequel will look a little different. "We do away with the whole drab, gloomy factory/warehouse feel of the first film," Tjahjanto said, "and make it much more summery and colourful."

Plot details are still being held close to the chest, but we do know that Sharon Stone is joining the cast as the villain.

While Nobody director Ilya Naishuller is not returning, the first film's original producing team of Kelly McCormick and David Leitch – who were also behind Ryan Gosling's and Emily Blunt's action-packed The Fall Guy, released earlier this year – are returning. Odenkirk will also be a producer on the movie.

Nobody 2 arrives on August 15, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything 2024 has in store – or fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best action movies to watch now.