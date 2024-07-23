Nobody 2 gets its villain and it's a perfect casting choice: Basic Instinct's Sharon Stone

The upcoming action thriller sequel Nobody 2 has cast the most perfect ‘90s crime movie actor as its villain, Sharon Stone.

Stone has joined Universal’s Nobody 2 opposite franchise star Bob Odenkirk, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter . Although the studio is keeping plot details for the sequel tightly under wraps, we do know that Odenkirk is reprising his role as the average family man living a double life as a former government assassin, with Stone as his new adversary.

The franchise kicked off in 2021 and found great success with Nobody directed by Ilya Naishuller. The movie follows Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) whose life is turned upside down when he punishes a burglar who just so happens to be the brother of a very powerful crime lord played by Aleksey Serebryakov. But next, the Better Caul Saul star will face off with Stone, a legend in the genre, starring in movies such as Basic Instinct, Casino, and The Specialist.

The sequel was announced earlier this year just three years after the original movie was released, with news of Odenkirk’s return later following. However, the new flick will be helmed by a different face, Timo Tjahjanto.

In addition, Nobody’s original producing team Kelly McCormick and David Leitch , who notably were behind Ryan Gosling's recent action flick The Fall Guy, are back. The two will share the producing chair with others including star Odenkirk.

A wider cast list for Nobody 2 is yet to be revealed, as well as an official synopsis.

Nobody 2 hits theatres on August 15, 2025. For more, check out our list of the best action movies , or stay up to date with upcoming movies heading your way.