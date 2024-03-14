Two recent fan-favorite action movies get exciting updates on sequels: "Everybody's really, really excited about moving those worlds forward"

Two popular action movies from the last few years have had exciting updates on their sequels, thanks to producer Kelly McCormick. Sequels to 2021's Nobody, starring Bob Odenkirk, and 2022's Violent Night, starring David Harbour, are both going full steam ahead at Universal Pictures.

"We are planning on returns to those universes," McCormick told Collider while promoting new movie The Fall Guy at SXWS. "Hopefully, honestly, even potentially end of this year for Nobody 2 and, beginning of next year for Violent Night 2, if we can find time in everybody's busy schedules. But the development's going super well and everybody's really, really excited about moving those worlds forward."

Producer David Leitch added that Universal was "really invested" in the projects as franchises and that Harbour and Odenkirk were "fired up" to get going. McCormick added that the scripts are "being written. We're well into a couple of drafts and things are going super well, but there's still a little work to do."

In Nobody, Odenkirk plays Hutch, a mild-mannered family man who fails to protect his wife (Connie Nielsen) and kids when their home is broken into. The incident awakens some suppressed skills and shines a light on some dark secrets: Hutch, it turns out, is not who he appears to be. The script was written by Derek Kolstad, co-creator of the John Wick franchise.

Violent Night, meanwhile, sees Harbour as Santa Claus. He's swapped the North Pole for Connecticut, however, and must fight a group of mercenaries who have taken a wealthy family hostage in their own home.

Next up for McCormick and Leitch is The Fall Guy, which Leitch is directing and McCormick is producing. The action comedy stars Ryan Gosling as past-his-prime stuntman Colt Seavers, who finds himself working on the set of his ex-girlfriend Jody's directorial debut (Blunt). When the movie's lead actor, action star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) goes missing, Colt volunteers to investigate his disappearance in order to save Jody's film. The first reactions are great.

While we wait for Nobody 2 and Violent Night 2 to arrive on our screens, check out our picks of the other biggest upcoming movies on the way in 2024 and beyond.