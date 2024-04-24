Henry Cavill's new movie matches Zack Snyder's Justice League to hit a Rotten Tomatoes record

Henry Cavill's latest movie just matched a Rotten Tomatoes record for the actor. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, directed by Guy Ritchie, now joins Zack Synder's Justice League to have the highest audience score on the review aggregator site of any Cavill movie.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and Zack Snyder's director's cut of Justice League both have audience scores of 93%. Coincidentally, the two movies currently also have the same critics' score of 72%.

Ritchie's latest action-comedy is a heavily fictionalized retelling of Operation Postmaster in the Second World War, a black-ops sabotage mission to intercept Nazi U-boats off the coast of Equatorial Guinea. Alongside Cavill, the cast also includes Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, and Cary Elwes.

"Another classic Guy Ritchie banger. Guy just makes enjoyable action movies," one viewer wrote on Rotten Tomatoes. "Tight action movie, with enough comic relief to break up the intensity," said another.

Critics have mostly been just as positive. "It’s a Point A to Point B journey that comes down to wisecracking blokes shooting Nazis. Only Guy Ritchie can turn such a setup into a pleasure cruise," says the New York Post 's review, while Rolling Stone writes that "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare does nail the rip-roaring flavor of yesteryear's do-or-die romps."

However, according to Vulture , the film is "never sharp enough to approach satire but also too over the top to be taken at face value," while The New York Times writes that "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is not a good movie nor a terribly enjoyable one, if you’re paying attention to it. But as background noise, it’s diverting and intermittently amusing."

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is out now in US theaters but doesn't have a UK release date yet. For more, check out our guide to the biggest upcoming movies on the way in 2024.