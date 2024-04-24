Stellar Blade players ask for help containing spoilers as copies of the upcoming game start arriving more than two days before launch

Stellar Blade has broken street date, and plot spoilers are reportedly being posted online.

Numerous images of customers with new copies of Stellar Blade first started cropping up online yesterday, April 23. This would have been three days before Shift Up's action game is set to launch on Friday, April 26.

You can see a sample of posts where users have somehow managed to obtain Stellar Blade just below. It's not immediately clear where around the world the customers are located, but these are just a few examples of users having managed to get their hands on Stellar Blade with several days left to go until launch later this week.

Apparently, plot spoilers for Stellar Blade are being posted online as a result. The Reddit post below claims to have seen numerous story spoilers for Shift Up's game doing the rounds online already, seemingly from those who have managed to get early copies of the game ahead of release.

"We are sorry if you end up seeing spoilers be assured that we are working to help make your experience better and we hope you enjoy stellar blade in its release in two days," a subreddit moderator comments underneath the post. "Please report any post without a spoiler tag that features gameplay from the demo. Those with early release copies are not allowed to post gameplay here and if it flies under our radar please report it thank you again."

