MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander decks are at their lowest price, yeehaw

It’s been a little under a week since the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander decks released, but already you can grab them at a pretty significant discount.



That’s right: on Amazon right now, you can add one of these precons to your collection for as little as $39.80 , down from its RRP of $47.30. Alternatively, if you have your eye on all four decks, you can secure a Commander bundle for $134.99 , (bringing the price per deck down to around $34).



Pard’ner, if you’ve been happening to be keepin’ your purse strings real tight as of late, a bargain like this is a mighty fine sight … I should really stop the cowboy talk. Seriously though, getting almost $9 off a brand- new Commander deck is always a treat. So, whether you’re keen on the zippy spell- slinging of Quick Draw or the land- saccing strategy of Desert Bloom, now’s a great time to pick up one (or more) of these precons.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander Deck Bundle | $189.20 $134.99 at Amazon

Save $54 - What better way to get familiar with this set's outlaws than to pick up all four decks? At a per-deck piece of $34, this is the cheapest you can pick up these new precons.



Buy it if:

✅ You (or your friends) want all four OTJ precons

✅ You want to save a whole lot



Don't buy it if:

❌ You only want a single precon from this set



UK deal:

£129.95 at Jet Cards



As with any new Magic set, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander decks are the best way to dive into the new theming and mechanics. Not just because they chuck a whole pile of new cards at you (which they certainly do) but because while MTG has been one of the best card games for the last three decades, the Commander format is a particular favorite among players.



In my mind, Quick Draw, Desert Bloom, Grand Larceny, and Most Wanted are all in the running for best MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction decks . Thankfully, there really isn’t a particular ‘dud’ among these precons so you can’t go too far wrong no matter which one you land on buying.

Besides, with savings like these, you could redirect your funds into treating yourself to a dice bag plushie of Loot, Thunder Junction's de facto mascot. That said, I do find Loot hideous and adorable in equal measure, so I’m honestly a little conflicted on whether he’d be better served as a treasured dice-guarding companion or a dog’s chew toy. Eh, I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it.