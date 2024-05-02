Three of the most essential Pathfinder books for newbies are on sale right now

If you’re into TTRPGs, you’ll know that Pathfinder is one of the most popular systems among fans of the genre. However, very few people get their start in tabletop roleplaying with Pathfinder 2E, so most players find themselves having to start from square one after investing heavily in D&D.

If you want to get into Pathfinder but the cost of new rulebooks and sourcebooks has you hesitating a little, you’ll be happy to know that right now, you can enjoy up to 30% off three of the most vital resources for a Pathfinder beginner. With deals like 15% off the hardcover version of the Pathfinder Player Core, you have one less boundary in your journey to exploring all of the best tabletop RPGs .

Pathfinder Player Core (Hardcover) | $59.99 $50.87 at Amazon

This 464-page beast of a book gives you everything you need to get your start as a player.



Pathfinder GM Core (Hardcover) | $59.99 $44.70 at Amazon

This hefty tome gives would-be Pathfinder GMs a crash course in everything from crafting exciting encounters for your party to doling out treasure and magical items.



Pathfinder Kingmaker Adventure Path (Hardcover) | $99.99 $68.89 at Amazon

Pathfinder players loved this classic adventure path so much that it received an update for 2nd Edition.



Should you buy Pathfinder Player Core, GM Core, and Kingmaker Adventure Path?

In my opinion, the Player Core, GM Core, and the Kingmaker Adventure are the perfect trio of resources for new Pathfinder players. If you and a group of TTRPG-loving friends want to get into Pathfinder 2E, these items are must-haves.



While PDF versions of the books are available too, I know that some people (myself included) adore having the experience of holding a chunky rulebook packed to the brim with lovely art. Not only is it a treat to have physical books on the table to reference as you’re playing, they make a fabulous addition to your bookshelf.

If you do find the fully hardcover versions too expensive or too unwieldy to travel with, you can always opt for the softcover pocket editions of the GM or Player Core instead. While they’re slightly smaller in scale (and have slightly compacted art as a result), they don’t compromise on content. So, once you factor in the fact that they’re seeing similar discounts to the hardcovers, that’s a win-win situation.

