Final Fantasy 14's Dawntrail expansion is in the final stage of development, so rest assured it won’t suffer an Endwalker-style delay

Unlike Endwalker, Final Fantasy 14's new Dawntrail expansion doesn't risk being hit with a last-minute delay, as the expansion is into the final stages of development.

Earlier today, May 16, Square Enix held a Letter From the Producer showcase, where Naoki Yoshida imparted some new information about Dawntrail's ongoing development. There's only just a month to go at this point until Dawntrail launches on July 2, and even less time to go until it hits early access on June 28.

Yoshida reassured viewers that the expansion wouldn't be delayed. He said Dawntrail wouldn't be suffering the same last-minute delay as Endwalker, where the expansion was delayed at the last minute for roughly two weeks. This is because Dawntrail is in the final stages of development at Square Enix.

Yoshida further revealed that, right now, Dawntrail is going through the "checks" process, before Square Enix submits the master copy of the expansion for release. That's no doubt huge news for anyone who worried the big new Final Fantasy 14 expansion might be at risk of a delay.

As things stand then, we're all good to go, and Dawntrail will hit early access next month on June 28, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Elsewhere in the new broadcast, Yoshida commented on the recent DDoS attacks against Final Fantasy 14, revealing that they were the biggest attacks the MMO has ever faced, but that they were relatively simple to deal with, thankfully.

