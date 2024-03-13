Ryan Gosling’s new action movie gets compared to Tropic Thunder and Lethal Weapon in glowing first reactions

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s new action movie The Fall Guy has been winning over critics after its premiere at SXSW Film Festival.

Described as a love letter to stunt performers, the new movie from David Leitch stars Gosling as a battle-scarred stuntman called Colt Seavers. When the star of a huge studio movie suddenly disappears, he finds himself pulled into the limelight as a sinister plot around the missing actor deepens.

First reactions have been largely positive, calling the movie charming and romantic, as well as comparing it to everything from Tropic Thunder to Lethal Weapon. Check out some of the early reviews below.

"I love The Fall Guy. I love it. I can’t stop thinking about it. One of the most charming movies I’ve seen in years," writes Vulture’s Bilge Ebiri.

"The Fall Guy is a movie for people who are running toward the Waterworld stunt show as soon as they enter Universal Studios," critic Rafael Motamayor adds. "A hugely entertaining and crowd-pleasing love letter to stuntwork."

"The Fall Guy is one of the best action comedies in years," presenter Josh Horowitz tweets. "If Tropic Thunder, Lethal Weapon & Fletch had a baby this is it. Pure entertainment. Somehow Ryan Gosling is even better in this than Barbie. Sorry, not sorry."

"The Fall Guy: The kind of phenomenally entertaining movie that you leave excited to see again," writes RogerEbert.com’s Brian Tallerico. "Gosling and Blunt have SO much charm and, of course, the stunt work rocks through. Just as fun as you want it to be and then some."

Variety’s review writes: "The Fall Guy is funny, it’s sexy, and it features the boy-toy version of Barbie scene-stealer Ryan Gosling – which is to say, this time around, he embodies the ultimate action figure."

However, not all reviews have been positive though, as The Wrap’s review called it a "dull comedy misfire". Their reviewer writes: "Though the leads are charming and the stunts impressive this latest from the John Wick director is more exhausting than exhilarating."

The Fall Guy is released on May 2, 2024. For more, check out our round up of the best action movies of all time.