David Leitch wants The Fall Guy to shine a light on one of Hollywood’s most underappreciated professions: stunt performers

David Leitch knows all about stunts. The Fall Guy director cut his teeth in Hollywood as a double for Brad Pitt, before co-directing John Wick, and striking out on his own helming the likes of Atomic Blonde and Bullet Train.

His next movie, The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling as stuntman Colt Seavers, is aiming to celebrate the art of falling down, getting back up, and generally putting yourself in harm’s way for the audience’s enjoyment – by being as authentic as possible.

“We’re celebrating stunts,” says in the new 2024 preview issue of Total Film , which hits shelves this week.

“When we’re doing a movie about stunt people in this world of stunts, we just felt we had to be authentic to that, and do it practically.”

Leitch is hoping that The Fall Guy will give some much-needed kudos to the stunt performers who risk it all to bring action scenes to life on screen. “That was always one of the goals,” the director admits.

“I think that’s speaking to where we’re headed with the Academy. How can we get stunts recognised? Obviously there’s that, but it’s not about fame and glory and anything like that. They’d love to be able to celebrate with the rest of the below-the-line crew in the joy of making movies.”

The Fall Guy will be released in cinemas on May 3, 2024. For much more on the movie, pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves on December 7. Inside, Total Film has a huge 2024 preview breakdown with exclusive insight into all of the biggest releases arriving in the new year. Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Total Film)

That's not all either, our '2023 Review of the Year' supplement is also included, which features our round-up of the best films and TV shows of the year. Pre-order the issue here to bag your copy, or click here to subscribe to Total Film and never miss another exclusive. With our latest offer, you can get a JOBY Magnetic Wireless Charger worth £29.95 when you take out a print subscription.