Jackie Chan says CGI stunts are a "double edged sword" and actors are "missing" a "sense of reality"

Martial arts legend and actor Jackie Chan has weighed in on the use of CGI in stunt work, saying that it is making us as an audience "numb" to danger.

"In the old days, the only [choice we had] was to be there and jump; that’s it," said Chan in an interview with Haute Living. "Today, with computers, actors can do anything, but there’s always a sense of reality that you feel is missing."

The Rumble in the Bronx star made a name for himself in Hollywood for his acrobatic fighting style and innovative stunt ability, which he undertook himself. However, nowadays, actors have the choice to skip the practical stunts, with more and more movies opting to use CGI in action scenes. This is something that Chan feels is "a double-edged sword," of sorts.

"On one hand, actors become more and more capable of doing impossible stunts with the help of technology, and yet, on the other hand, the concept of danger and limit gets blurred and the audience is numb [to it]," continued Chan. "But I’m not encouraging anybody to risk their lives to do the stunts like I did; it truly is too dangerous."

(Image credit: Orange Sky Golden Harvest)

However, despite modern advancements, Chan, who is now 71 years old, doesn't plan to slow down in the stunt department. "Of course, I always do my own stunts. It’s who I am," said Chan. "That’s not changing until the day I retire, which is never! And to be honest, when you’ve done it for 64 years straight, there’s no physical preparation anymore. Everything is in your heart and soul; it is muscle memory."

The Rush Hour star will soon make his return to the big screen in the highly anticipated sequel, Karate Kid: Legends. The movie sees Chan reprise his role as Mr. Han from the 2010 Karate Kid remake as he teams up with Karate Kid (1984) star Ralph Macchio to train a kung fu prodigy (Ben Wang) to fight in a prestigious competition.

Karate Kid: Legends hits thatres on May 30. For more, check out our list of the best Jackie Chan movies, or keep up with upcoming movies heading your way.