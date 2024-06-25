Bob Odenkirk officially back for Nobody 2 as the sequel lands director and release date

It's official: Bob Odenkirk is returning for Nobody 2, which is set for release in 2025.

Per Deadline, the film is set to be directed by Timo Tjahjanto whilst John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, who also scripted the first Nobody movie, is penning the script with Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk, and Umair Aleem. The Fall Guy and Bullet Train director David Leitch is returning to produce with Kelly McCormick.

According to Variety, Connie Nielsen will also reprise her role from the first film, but no additional casting has been revealed just yet.

There are also no plot details for the sequel at the moment. The original movie, released in 2021, revolved around Odenkirk's Hutch Mansell. Hutch seems like a regular guy with a family, but it turns out he was once an assassin for the US government, and a home invasion spurs him back into violent action. Ilya Naishuller directed the first film.

"I think the character has more films in him. In today's day and age, there isn't a single film being done by a studio where they're not talking about potentially having a franchise. That's just the way the business is. I don't think there’s anything wrong with that," Naishuller told us back in 2021. "We did discuss what would happen if there were – if there's demand for more. There's definitely things we could do that would be exciting to follow up the story."

Nobody 2 arrives on August 15, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything this year has in store.