A sequel to the Road House reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal will be directed by Guy Ritchie

A sequel to the Road House reboot, which starred Jake Gyllenhaal, will be directed by Guy Ritchie, per Variety.

Road House released on Prime Video in 2024, and it's a reimagining of the 1989 movie of the same name, which starred Patrick Swayze. Gyllenhaal plays his character Dalton in the new movie, and the rest of the cast includes Daniela Melchior and Billy Magnussen. A sequel was first announced in May 2024.

Doug Liman directed the Road House reboot, but he ended up boycotting the premiere over its streaming release. Ritchie, best known for movies like Sherlock Holmes, Snatch, and recently The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, will take over the reins for the sequel.

Nothing is known about the plot of the sequel yet, but Will Beall (Bad Boys: Ride or Die) is writing the script. The 2024 movie loosely follows the original, with Dalton a former professional fighter who becomes a bouncer for a bar targeted by a crime boss.

"There's an essential part of Dalton that I loved," Gyllenhaal told us last year. "And it was definitely a characteristic, a personality trait, that Patrick had in spades, which is this sort of quiet patience. What I love about the original Dalton, and also this one, is that, the Dalton that I play, has a bit of more absurd humor to him. His observations are always a bit wry. But there's a real power in his stillness, and I definitely brought that from Patrick's interpretation."

