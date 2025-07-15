Superman's big box-office takings prove the new superhero movie has done what it was supposed to: win "back the trust of our DC fans"

Warner Bros. exec says Superman was intended to win "back the trust of our DC fans" – and they're pretty satisfied that it's achieved that due to its glowing reviews and big box-office takings.

The new superhero movie, which stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, has pulled in $220 million globally so far. Not bad, really, considering it only released worldwide on July 11, and with the positive word of mouth it's getting online, that figure is likely to keep going up, up, and away!

"What we always hoped to achieve with Superman was winning back the trust of our DC fans and indeed they have enthusiastically embraced our first entry in an exciting new theatrical universe," said Warners global distribution president Jeff Goldstein (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"Superman is just the first step. Over the next year alone, DC Studios will introduce the films Supergirl and Clayface in theaters and the series Lanterns on HBO Max, all part of a bold ten-year plan," added Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. "The DC vision is clear, the momentum is real, and I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead."

Dropping us right in the middle of the action, Superman picks up with Big Blue three years after he's publicly announced himself as the titular world saver. Despite priding himself on his do-gooder deeds, Supes' reputation throughout Metropolis is in tatters, after inserting himself into the politically delicate Boravia/Jahranpur conflict and a smear campaign led by Lex Luthor.

When dark details from his past comes to light, Kal-El has to forge his own path; figuring out what being a hero really means as he flirts with Lois Lane and bests bad guys.

The film is in theaters now. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming superhero movies heading our way.