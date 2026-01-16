Kathleen Kennedy has "no regrets" over Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but doesn't think there's interest "right now" in making a new movie

Despite Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny not being the treasured title Lucasfilm were looking for, outgoing president Kathleen Kennedy isn't definitively letting Harrison Ford's wisecracking hero hang up his whip just yet.

Speaking to Deadline about the audience response to Dial of Destiny (which grossed under $400 million at the box office), Kennedy remarked, "I have no regrets about that because Harrison [Ford] wanted to do that more than anything. He did not want Indy to end with the fourth movie. He wanted a chance at another, and we did that for him. I think that was the right thing to do."

On Indy's future, Kennedy won't offer a guarantee one way or another, instead pointing to the franchise's "timeless" quality. She said, "I don’t think Indy will ever be done, but I don’t think anybody is interested right now in exploring it. But these are timeless movies, and Indy will never be done."

Kennedy added, "You never know. But we are all still here, Steven [Spielberg] and Frank [Marshall] and I, and Harrison and George [Lucas]. So we get to say whether there’s going to be any more, or not."

Ever since the character arrived fully formed, hat on head, in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones has been a cinematic titan. Two beloved sequels, Temple of Doom and The Last Crusade followed, but the 2008 follow-up Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is widely regarded as a low-point for the series.

Indy has found fortune elsewhere, though. Most notably in '90s TV show The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles and, more recently, in MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Kennedy has also provided an update on several Star Wars movies – including James Mangold's Force origins movie and a Lando feature – though their fates remain uncertain.

