"Stay true to your gut": Indiana Jones and the Great Circle dev on making a successful adventure for such an iconic hero

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle arrived towards the end of last year, but 2025 has been big for Machine Games' globe-trotting adventure. As well as drawing in waves of new players after landing on the PS5 back in April, the famous archaeologist also drew us into a fresh mystery with the release of The Order of the Giants DLC in September. Capped off with nominations at The Game Awards and the Golden Joysticks, Indy's latest video game adaptation continues to shine as bright as its many glittering artifacts.

Creative director Axel Torvenius says he feels an "overwhelming sense of joy" at seeing the positive reception that began last Christmas continue, with longtime players and newcomers showing love for the studio's take on the iconic character.

"Sometimes it's almost like you learn things about your own game by watching fans of the franchise, or people that are very devoted to make sure that they are 100% completionists, and all of that," Torvenius says. "Like the things people manage to find that you yourself almost have forgotten! It's like, 'Oh yes, we did add that'. Just how people pick up on the tiniest details and are trying to do everything. So it's been a really lovely experience to just continue to follow the reception."

Becoming Indiana Jones

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Year in Review 2025 (Image credit: Future) GamesRadar+ presents Year in Review: The Best of 2025, our coverage of all the unforgettable games, movies, TV, hardware, and comics released during the last 12 months. Throughout December, we’re looking back at the very best of 2025, so be sure to check in across the month for new lists, interviews, features, and retrospectives as we guide you through the best the past year had to offer.

There really is a lot of love out there for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and the way Machine Games allows us to embody the famous character has a lot to do with that. In fact, I've been reflecting back on my own experience, and why it's become one of my favorite adventure games. I was actually one of the many players who tucked into the Great Circle for the first time in April, but I still catch myself thinking about