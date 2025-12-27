I didn't need to spend 60 hours with Donkey Kong Bananza for it to be my game of the year, but I'm convinced it's one of the greatest platformers in Nintendo history

I love 3D Mario games. Every single one of them – yes, including Sunshine – is a reminder of why Nintendo is the best to ever do it as far as platformers are concerned, and Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Odyssey are what I would consider two of the greatest games of all time. That is to say, it's a series I could never have expected to be dethroned when it comes to 3D platformers, and then that big gorilla broke through that wall.

Donkey Kong Bananza, from the moment it was announced, was a dream project of mine – a 3D Mario-style adventure starring a big-ass gorilla with elements of brawling action games mixed in. But what I didn't expect was for that game to become what is possibly my favorite Nintendo game ever made.

Warning: This article will go into spoilers for the game, including its final layers.

Breaking Through

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platforming prowess (Image credit: Nintendo) Donkey Kong Bananza review: "Destruction isn't just a flashy gimmick for the Minecraft generation, it's one of the best inventions Nintendo has had in years"

At a glance, Donkey Kong Bananza is a 3D platformer in that collectathon style seen in the Mario and Banjo-Kazooie games of old, and at its core, that is what it is – and it's a really good one of those. While not all of the 17 layers are created equal – some are mere filler, with two dedicated to a crossroads – a majority of them hit. Areas like the Canyon Layer and Feast Layer inspire the same sense of curiosity and discovery as any of the best Mario games, and, presented as they are, are fantastic feats of level design… but "as they are" doesn't mean much.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a behemoth. I don't think there's been a game that's been so obviously going to win every major GOTY award, and I made peace with that. But – as anyone in the GamesRadar+ Slack can attest to – Donkey Kong Bananza's snub for Best Game Direction at The Game Awards did tilt me.

To put it bluntly, I think the destruction mechanic in Bananza is genius. A platformer that allows you to mess with the level design should not work, and yet it feels so natural when Donkey Kong does it. This, paired with excellent movement mechanics that are a centerpiece of every 3D Mario game, makes for an incredible dish for sickos. The fact that within weeks people had beaten Donkey Kong Bananza without picking up a single banana and skipping Bananza transformations entirely – something that the game has dialogue for just in case – told me all I needed to know.

Heart of Gold

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Given that it's a Nintendo game, story isn't exactly a priority, and yet despite it all I found myself completely invested in its Disney-esque tale. Typically when you have a companion character in a game, they have a chance to get really annoying, and yet, throughout the 50-plus hours I've spent with the game, Pauline was a joy to hang around with. I loved almost every one of the hideaway conversations as she comes to terms with the weird worlds she's been thrust into.