Donkey Kong Bananza is a Switch 2 delight, but I wish I'd known these things when I got started

Donkey Kong Bananza is arguably 2025's best Switch 2 game, but I kept getting distracted by all the punching

As my first Donkey Kong game, I wasn't sure what to expect with Donkey Kong Bananza, but it's a doozy, and I'd argue that – currently – it's the main reason to own a Switch 2. As a substantially beefed-up Super Mario Odyssey, both in terms of the scale of the game and the strength of its protagonist, the blend of platforming, puzzle-solving, and collectible-hunting feels instantly familiar.

But DK's destructive capabilities add a whole new layer to how you tackle these things. Where Super Mario Odyssey requires you to master the titular plumber's platforming proficiency and Cappy capabilities, DK can simply smash his way through almost any part of the many Donkey Kong Bananza sublayers, and doing so isn't always a good idea! I got myself completely turned around more times than I care to admit by smashing the main path until it was unrecognizable – my thorough excavations for fossils, gold, and more getting in the way of just enjoying the adventure.

Is DK Bananza on Switch 1?

You technically can play Donkey Kong Bananza on Switch 1 but only through online co-op and you're stuck as a shoulder-mounted Pauline.

The problem I found is that a few of these skills are a bit useless across most of Donkey Kong Bananza, resulting in wasted skill points. Once I reset my skill points, I was then able to test all the skills to see what the best Donkey Kong Bananza skills were, all of which are laid out in the linked guide.

Of course, as well as skill points, you'll also be unlocking the eponymous Donkey Kong Bananza transformations – temporary animal forms that provide unique abilities, from immense punching strength to rapid sprinting that lets you cross certain treacherous terrain types. Each Bananza has its own set of skills too, and I've also covered which of those are best in the skills guide linked above.

So, with skills, Bananzas, and even outfits for DK and Pauline all mixing with environmental hazards and special terrain types, there are so many small systems that you need to bear in mind. Because of that, it's a good idea to look at my general Donkey Kong Bananza tips to see what really matters when you're playing, helping you have a much smoother time – I cannot stress how useful it is to unlock Getaways and buy Red Balloons! And there's also no shame in turning on the Donkey Kong Bananza Assist Mode, which you can do at any time. With constant objective markers, you'll rarely get lost and several improvements to DK's health means he's a much more durable ape.

How long to beat?

