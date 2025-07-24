All Donkey Kong Bananza Nostalgia Country banana locations

Finding all three Donkey Kong Bananza Nostalgia Country bananas is surprisingly challenging because the very first one is hidden high up and out of sight in DK's hut. It doesn't even seem like a place that's reachable without extra help or some other ability, but by double jumping, you can reach this classic callback in Donkey Kong Bananza and get the first banana of the level.

Thankfully, the other two bananas are impossible to miss, which makes the rest of Nostalgia Country a breeze, but I've explained how to get all three bananas in this bonus level below.

Donkey Kong Bananza Nostalgia Country banana locations

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As with all the challenge levels, Nostalgia Country has three Donkey Kong Bananza Banandium Gems to collect – one right at the start, one in the middle, and one at the end with the latter two being clearly visible. Here's how you find all three:

From the entrance portal at the start of the level, grab a chunk of dirt out the ground, Chunk Jump (double jump) to the left, and climb onto the top of the cliff. This'll place you right outside DK's treehouse hut, so to get the banana, head inside and jump on the tire, punching upwards to smash the banana.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The second Nostalgia Country banana is right after the first barrel cannon section of the level. The third and final banana is at the end of the level by the exit barrel cannon.

With all three bananas found, you can carry on through the Hilltop Layer and proceed to the Canyon Layer next, which is one of the largest of the Donkey Kong Bananza sublayers.

If you're after more bananas, make sure you've got all three in the Donkey Kong Bananza Hanging on Roof Road challenge too! All bananas you collect will also help you in the Donkey Kong Bananza post-game after you beat the game.

