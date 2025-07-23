How to get all Donkey Kong Bananza Hanging on Roof Road bananas

The Donkey Kong Bananza Hanging on Roof Road challenge course is potentially the first one you'll come across in the entire game. The first and third bananas are impossible to miss, both being clearly visible on the main path through the level, but the second banana requires an awkward detour that's difficult to notice. So, to help you get this banana and complete the Hanging on Roof Road challenge for good in DK Bananza, here's where you need to look.

Donkey Kong Bananza Hanging on Roof Road banana locations

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As mentioned, there's no way you can miss the first and last bananas in the Hanging on Roof Road challenge level (the first is halfway through after the initial hanging section and the third is at the exit barrel cannon), but the second is between these two in the section where stone walls with small cut-outs are moving from left to right across a hanging path.

Here's where you need to go to reach the elusive second banana in this Donkey Kong Bananza level:

Jump up to the hanging road and bear left rather than going straight ahead to the exit.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As you traverse, punch holes through the moving stone walls to prevent them knocking you back or off the hanging road. The Kong Bananza can be a massive help here if you have it. Follow the thin part of the hanging road towards where the stone walls appear from, then follow it to the right. This leads to a secret ledge you can drop onto.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Smash the stone wall to reveal the banana.

It's a very simple route but is complicated by the distracting stone walls and you won't notice it that easily unless you're thoroughly searching for it after you've reached the exit. There's a good chance you might fall off the hanging wall once or twice, so it's important that you use the advice in our Donkey Kong Bananza tips and get some Red Balloons!

Be sure to use your Donkey Kong Bananza bananas to unlock some of the top abilities for DK. If you're not sure which ones to prioritize, I've laid out the best skills in Donkey Kong Bananza here.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.