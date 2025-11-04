Nintendo Switch 2's massive momentum continues as it surpasses 10 million sales in 4 months, hitting the milestone 5 months faster than the OG Switch

The Nintendo Switch 2 is keeping up its massive momentum, selling 10 million consoles within its first four months.

In Nintendo's latest financial report , the company confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2, as of September 30, 2025, has sold 10.36 million consoles, up from 5.82 million in June. And while it still hasn't beaten the Wii U's lifetime sales, it seems like it will inevitably by the end of 2025, especially considering these figures are from before Pokemon Legends: Z-A launched last month.

It was already the fastest-selling console of all time , and with Nintendo's pre-launch forecast that the console would sell 15 million units over the first year looking like a given, the company is now forecasting 19 million consoles sold within its first year. Although Nintendo is reportedly looking to have made 25 million consoles by next March . By comparison, the original Nintendo Switch took nine months to reach the 10 million consoles sold mark.

Alongside 10.36 million consoles sold, Nintendo also confirmed that Mario Kart World sold 9.57 million copies (up from the 5.63 reported in June), with Nintendo confirming that 8.1 million of those were from the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle.

Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch 2's – and 2025's – best game (and Ultimate Game of the Year nominee at the Golden Joystick Awards ), Donkey Kong Bananza, sold just under 3.5 million copies between its July launch and the end of September. The team's previous game, Super Mario Odyssey, sold 9.07 million copies within its first two months , but given Mario is leagues more popular, over a third of that is nothing to sneeze at.

Nintendo Switch sales are almost neck and neck with the DS, just 10,000 units away from dethroning the beloved 2004 handheld as the company's best-selling console of all time.