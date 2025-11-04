Nintendo Switch 2's massive momentum continues as it surpasses 10 million sales in 4 months, hitting the milestone 5 months faster than the OG Switch

News
By published

Donkey Kong Bananza has sold 3.5 million since it launch in July

Screenshot of Donkey Kong and Pauline in Donkey Kong Bananza.
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 is keeping up its massive momentum, selling 10 million consoles within its first four months.

In Nintendo's latest financial report, the company confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2, as of September 30, 2025, has sold 10.36 million consoles, up from 5.82 million in June. And while it still hasn't beaten the Wii U's lifetime sales, it seems like it will inevitably by the end of 2025, especially considering these figures are from before Pokemon Legends: Z-A launched last month.

Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch 2's – and 2025's – best game (and Ultimate Game of the Year nominee at the Golden Joystick Awards), Donkey Kong Bananza, sold just under 3.5 million copies between its July launch and the end of September. The team's previous game, Super Mario Odyssey, sold 9.07 million copies within its first two months, but given Mario is leagues more popular, over a third of that is nothing to sneeze at.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.