Nintendo Switch sales are almost neck and neck with the DS, just 10,000 units away from dethroning the beloved 2004 handheld as the company's best-selling console of all time

The latest Nintendo sales report has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch is now just short of being the best-selling Nintendo platform ever.

In the company's latest financial report , Nintendo reports that the original Nintendo Switch had sold just under 1 million consoles between June 30 and September 30, 2025, bringing the total sales of the console up to 154.01 million sold. This number places it just a hair shorter than the Nintendo DS line, which sold 154.02, which, for now, remains the best-selling Nintendo platform of all time.

It has been a month since these figures were recorded, however, so there's a chance that the Nintendo Switch is already the best-selling Nintendo platform ever; we'll know for sure in three months when Nintendo releases its next financial report. Granted, the Switch is the best-selling Nintendo home console ever by 53 million units already, so in the unlikely chance it doesn't pass the DS, it's still an impressive feat.

While the Nintendo Switch had all the momentum in the world going for it, and it seemed poised to beat the PlayStation 2's 160 million and become the best-selling console of all time, it seems increasingly unlikely now thanks to a combination of the Switch 2 launching (and becoming a massive success in its own right, with 10 million consoles sold in just over three months) and the US government's latest tariffs resulting in the original Switch getting a price increase in the US, bringing the price of the Switch OLED to be $50 less than the Switch 2.

