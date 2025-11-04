Nintendo Switch sales are almost neck and neck with the DS, just 10,000 units away from dethroning the beloved 2004 handheld as the company's best-selling console of all time

It's still got to sell a fair amount to beat the PS2

The latest Nintendo sales report has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch is now just short of being the best-selling Nintendo platform ever.

In the company's latest financial report, Nintendo reports that the original Nintendo Switch had sold just under 1 million consoles between June 30 and September 30, 2025, bringing the total sales of the console up to 154.01 million sold. This number places it just a hair shorter than the Nintendo DS line, which sold 154.02, which, for now, remains the best-selling Nintendo platform of all time.

