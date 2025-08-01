Switch price increases leak early as Nintendo bumps consoles by up to $50 in the US, makes Joy-Con 2s $5 more expensive, and slaps another $10 on my beloved Alarmo

Update: US retailer Target seems to have leaked Nintendo's price increases early. The OG Switch model will now be $340 (up from $300), the Switch OLED will be competitive with its next-gen counterpart at $400 (up from $350), and the Switch Lite will be $230 (up from $200), according to the chain's website.

The must-buy Alarmo looks like a slightly less urgent purchase thanks to its new $10 price bump up to $110. And Switch 2 owners will only feel the effects of a $5 price increase for the already pretty pricey Joy-Con 2 controllers, now $100.

Original Story: Nintendo might've broken records with its new console launch, but its other products aren't immune to the political powers that be, so the company's decided to change (probably increase) the price of some stuff in the US in just a few days "due to market conditions."

The Switch 2 will remain unaffected by the sweeping changes – the Big N probably doesn't want to contend with another 'Drop The Price' crusade against it – though "certain Nintendo Switch 2 accessories" will get pricier, as will some unnamed amiibo and my beloved, the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, still in its prime.

The biggest victim of these changes is the "original Nintendo Switch family of systems and products," which includes the launch Switch model, the OLED Switch, the Switch Lite, and some accessories. Nintendo hasn't announced how drastically these price tags will change, but they'll come into effect on August 3 regardless, so we'll find out then.

For now, at least, the Nintendo Switch 2, physical and digital games, and NSO memberships will remain as they are. "However, please note that price adjustments may be necessary in the future," the company warns in its announcement post.

Nintendo's not the only console maker hit by the US government's messy tariffs and shaky economic standing, though. Xbox previously increased the price of most of its gaming products, though Microsoft did admit it was a little too hasty to adopt $80 games and, thus, reduced the price of The Outer Worlds 2.

