Nintendo reportedly ramps up Switch 2 production to meet new target of 25 million consoles made by March 2026, with analysts forecasting they'll sell 20 million by then

Nintendo is reportedly aiming to have 25 million Switch 2 consoles produced by the end of March 2026.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is doing exceptionally well, and given how well Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sold, despite being a mess, Pokemon fans are about to boost that even higher now that Pokemon Legends: Z-A is out. According to Nintendo, the console sold 5.82 million units in under a month, making it the fastest-selling console of all time , and part of that success is definitely down to how – unlike the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at launch – you can actually buy the thing. Nintendo allegedly delayed the console from a planned late 2024 release date until 2025 to avoid shortages, which clearly worked out in its favor.

Apparently, now Nintendo, which ahead of launch predicted the Switch 2 will sell 15 million units within the first year, is aiming to have 25 million Switch 2 consoles produced by the end of March 2026. According to a report from Bloomberg , the company has asked manufacturing partners to ramp up their output of the console in order to meet demand over the consoles first holiday season, with estimates saying it could sell around 20 million consoles by the end of March 2026.

Given that Nintendo's winter lineup is packed to the gills with games like Kirby Air Riders , Metroid Prime 4: Beyond , Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and the recently released Pokemon Legends Z-A coming before the end of 2025, as well as Donkey Kong Bananza being very likely to get game of the year buzz, I wouldn't be shocked if the console hit that estimate.

