Pokemon Legends Z-A delivers deep lore, but maybe not the lore we wanted: Pokemon do poop, and Lumiose City is overflowing with it

Pokemon Legends Z-A players have uncovered perhaps the most monumental lore dump the series has ever seen in the new entry.

Pokemon Legends Z-A is a bit of a step out of Pokemon's comfort zone as it introduces real-time battling to the series, with the game being less about an adventure across the land, searching far and wide, but rather a bunch of trainers getting into a big scrap in one city. However, it's also home to one of the most game-changing pieces of Pokemon lore that will shake up the entire series to its core.

As noticed by a user on Reddit , an NPC in the game utters the line, "How are you supposed to get rid of Pokemon droppings," confirming once and for all that Pokemon, do in fact, dump ass. Not only that, but another NPC seems to imply that the dookies are overflowing Lumiose City.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The question obviously is, why now? After almost 30 years of Pokemon world domination, why did it take them so long to confirm Poke-dookie. I have a theory. As fans have become somewhat disillusioned with Pokemon due to Scarlet and Violet and the bad gen 4 remakes, someone has taken the initiative to fight even harder. Digimon Story Time Stranger was just released this month to solid reviews, and with Pokemon living in fear of the digital monsters, they had to look at what worked for them.

Back in Digimon World (which features on our list of the best Digimon games ) your companion Digimon would famously poop on the ground often, so of course Game Freak would take one of the most crucial elements of the Digimon saga in order to take the fight back. That or I've created this elaborate conspiracy to reach a solid word count on a story about Pokemon confirming that the creatures take dumps… the world may never know.

