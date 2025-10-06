Digimon Story Time Stranger "is the monster-taming game frustrated Pokémon fans have been waiting for," fans say ahead of Pokemon Legends Z-A, but as always "you can like both"

Pokemon Legends: Z-A launches in just over a week, but for many RPG enthusiasts the superior creature-collecting game is already here in the form of Digimon Story: Time Stranger. Some frustrated Pokemon fans are treating the new Digimon game as sweet manna, but others are recognizing a deeper truth: these series have already been different, and – gasp – you can even like both at the same time.

"Digimon Story: Time Strangers is leaps and bounds better than any Pokemon game I've ever played," as streamer DansGaming says in a tweet. "It makes me sad seeing what could have been in the franchise was in the hands of a different studio."

"Pokémon fans might try to kill me, but I legit believe the new Digimon game is the best ever monster taming/battling game in its genre," YouTuber Mightykeef says in another Twitter post. "Like it’s next level."

The vibe in the Steam reviews for Time Stranger is pretty similar. "How the hell is a team with a fraction of the budget outdoing you this badly, Gamefreak?" Flareono asks in one such user rating. "This game is the monster-taming game frustrated Pokémon fans have been waiting for. It's the perfect in-between between Pokémon's lighter tone and SMT's mature tone."

That comparison with Shin Megami Tensei gets us to the not-so-dark secret behind these comparisons: despite the similarities of the names and basic premise, Digimon and Pokemon are quite different things, and you're more than welcome to enjoy both for very different reasons. In fact, some fans are annoyed that the whole story around Time Stranger's success is being framed by these Pokemon comparisons.

"The only thing that's been a bit distressing about Time Stranger taking off as much as it has been is that people once again seem to be unable to praise it without making Digimon/Pokemon comparisons," YouTuber Wayneisboss says on Twitter. "You can like both or better yet, appreciate Digimon as its own thing."

You'll see a whole lot of the same sentiment elsewhere, too.

i think people start off on the wrong foot when they’re like “pokemon is so much worse than time stranger” i have the personal belief that pokemon and digimon are nothing alike and people come to them for completely different reasons. — @yurivampires.bsky.social (@yurivampires.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-10-06T21:39:29.497Z

Using Digimon to shit on Pokémon does such a massive disservice to Digimon. All it does is make Pokémon fans hate Digimon even more. If you can't praise Digimon as it's own thing, please stop. — @ladynoriko.ch (@ladynoriko.ch.bsky.social) 2025-10-06T21:39:29.406Z

ike, im sorry pokemon fans for liking both pokemon and digimon, but that's not gonna stop me from loving both. y'all gotta stop making this thing as some sort of "if you're with digimon you're against us" type of deal, it's embarrassing — @oocpokemonofficial.bsky.social (@oocpokemonofficial.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-10-06T21:39:29.467Z

With all that being said, as our Digimon Story: Time Stranger review notes, there is a legitimate reason for all these comparisons. This new game marks "a big leap forward" for the Digimon series, and one that finally puts it in the conversation with bigger-budget, better-respected RPG series. Maybe it's finally time for a change in perspective.

