Will Donkey Kong Bananza be on Switch 1?

Donkey Kong Bananza is not on Switch 1, unfortunately, as DK's latest adventure is exclusive to the Switch 2 – kind of. There is no Switch 1-compatible version of this game, so do not buy it if you don't own a Switch 2, but you can still get in on the ape action if you know someone who owns the game on their Switch 2. Through Nintendo's GameShare feature, you can join a friend playing Donkey Kong Bananza in a co-op session!

However, this comes with some pretty big limitations and doesn't really compare to getting the full experience on a Nintendo Switch 2. Since there are quite a few hoops to jump through and restrictions to bear in mind, I've explained everything about playing Donkey Kong Bananza on a Switch 1 below.

Can you play Donkey Kong Bananza on Switch 1? Technically, yes, you can play Donkey Kong Bananza on Switch 1 but only in co-op mode using Nintendo's GameShare feature. That means if you want to play Donkey Kong Bananza but only have a Switch 1, you will need another player who owns a Switch 2 and the game. Importantly, Nintendo Switch 2 GameShare for Switch 1 requires a local connection with a Switch 2, so both players need to essentially be in the same room!

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Switch 2 player must then start Donkey Kong Bananza and send out a GameShare invite. On your Switch 1, you need to open the GameShare app and select "Join GameShare" and then "A Local User". Your Switch 1 will begin searching for a session and when your Switch 2 friend's invite pops up, you can accept it to start playing.

Bear in mind that if you are joining any Donkey Kong Bananza session via GameShare, you are forced to play in co-op as Pauline and the host must play as Donkey Kong. As Pauline, you get to ride on DK's shoulders shooting powerful singing vocals to smash up enemies and the environment, but you can't move separately, so it's a sort of on-rails shooter mode.

And it's worth repeating that there isn't a Switch 1 version of Donkey Kong Bananza to buy and play, so this local co-op option is the only way you can play this game if you don't own a Switch 2.

