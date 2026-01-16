The Hunt for Ben Solo movie may not be scrapped after all, as Lucafilm boss Kathleen Kennedy says "anything's a possibility" going forward

Unlike Kylo Ren, Adam Driver's The Hunt for Ben Solo movie may not be dead after all.

Back in October 2025, the actor revealed to the Associated Press that he, Steven Soderbergh, and The Bourne Ultimatum's Scott Z. Burns had once pitched a post-The Rise of Skywalker film that'd center on the Star Wars villain – and that Disney CEO Bob Iger and co-chairman Alan Bergman ultimately rejected it.

Now, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has given us new hope that it might someday see the light of day...

"I've got to tread a bit carefully here. [James] Mangold and Beau Willimon wrote an incredible script, but it is definitely breaking the mold, and it's on hold," she told Deadline. "Taika has turned in a script that I think is hilarious and great. It's not just my decision, especially when I've got a foot out the door. Donald Glover has turned in a script. And as you have read, Steve Soderbergh and Adam Driver turned in a script written by Scott Burns. It was just great. Anything's a possibility if somebody's willing to take a risk."

Fans aren't the only ones keen to see more of Han and Leia's Dark Side-choosing son Ben, either. During an interview on Radio Andy, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, said he was rooting for the movie to be made, while Rey actor Daisy Ridley told IGN: "I do love when there is a collective of positivity. The way the internet seems to have rallied to try and get it to happen.

"I think it's fantastic for us all. It's good for us to all be united about something in a really positive way. Obviously, everyone knows he was a very popular character, but it was also lovely to think, 'Wow, people really, really care and want this,'" she added. "I just... I like it. I like when people join forces – excuse the pun – from all around the world, all different sorts of people."

